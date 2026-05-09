Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has given in-principle approval for a new suburban railway station between Thane and Mulund in Mumbai to improve connectivity. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis thanked PM Modi and Vaishnaw for the decision.

New Suburban Station for Mumbai

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday granted an in-principle approval for the construction of a new suburban railway station between Thane and Mulund on the Central Railway main line in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

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In the letter addressed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Vaishnaw said that the approval had been accorded for the project aimed at improving suburban rail connectivity between the two stations. "In reference to our discussion regarding the construction of a new suburban railway station between Thane and Mulund. You will be pleased to know that, in principle, approval has been granted for the construction of a new suburban railway station between Thane and Mulund," the Union Minister wrote.

CM Fadnavis expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for the approval. "A New Momentum for Mumbai Metropolis' Transportation! Heartfelt thanks to Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and Hon. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Ji for granting in-principle approval for the construction of a new suburban railway station between Thane-Mulund! Through the coordination of the Central and State Governments, this will undoubtedly help make the transportation system in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region more efficient and dynamic," Fadnavis posted on X.

New MEMU Service for Delhi-Faridabad

Earlier, at the request of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw approved the operation of a new Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) rail service between Delhi and Faridabad.

Welcoming the decision, the Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Railway Minister, saying the new service would provide significant relief to thousands of people who commute daily between Delhi and Faridabad.

The Chief Minister said a large number of people from Faridabad and nearby areas travel to Delhi every day for work, education, business and other purposes. A Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) is a modern electric passenger train service operated by Indian Railways for short- and medium-distance travel on main railway routes. (ANI)