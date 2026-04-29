BJP's Pravesh Wahi was elected as the new Mayor of Delhi, promising to improve civic amenities. His deputy, Monika Pant, will focus on women's issues and continue the work of the former mayor. BJP leaders lauded the appointments.

Newly sworn-in Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi on Wednesday promised to intensify municipal efforts to improve civic amenities and serve the people efficiently. Talking to reporters here, he said, "In line with our organisation's work and principles, Delhi should get more facilities. We will try to do more and more work for the people."

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The newly elected Deputy Mayor, Monika Pant, said that she aims to continue the initiatives of the former Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh and focus on issues concerning women. "We will carry forward the work of former Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh. We will also work comprehensively on every issue related to women," she told ANI.

BJP Leadership Reacts

Reacting to this, BJP leader Jai Bhagwan Yadav congratulated the corporators for their support. "Our party work will continue strongly in Delhi. We've done it before and will do even better ahead. Thanks to the leadership, the mayor was chosen on time, voting was completed, and the post was secured. Congratulations to all councillors for their support," Yadav told ANI.

Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva claimed that municipal work has accelerated under his party's leadership. "Our mayor, deputy, and standing committee members have been elected, and since the BJP came to power in Delhi, municipal work has accelerated. We aim to serve the people with transparency, taking strict action against corruption. Unlike the AAP, when workers were on strike due to a lack of funds, today the corporation receives full financial support. No strikes, no disruption -- because we are accountable to Delhi's citizens," he told ANI.

Election Details

Earlier in the day, BJP corporator Pravesh Wahi from Rohini East, Ward No. 53, was elected as the Mayor of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and Monika Pant, BJP corporator from Anand Vihar, was elected unopposed as the Deputy Mayor of Delhi. Raja Iqbal Singh of the BJP is the outgoing MCD Mayor. He was appointed as the presiding officer for the MCD polls by Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu earlier.