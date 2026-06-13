Gautam Bhailal Doshi, a former director of Reliance Telecom, has been remanded to 5 days' ED custody by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court. He was arrested in connection with the Reliance Communications (RCom) alleged money laundering case.

The Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday remanded Gautam Bhailal Doshi in 5 days ED Custody till June 18. He has been arrested in the Reliance Communications (RCom) alleged money laundering case.

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Doshi is a former director of Reliance Telecom. He was produced at the residence of the vacation judge in the morning at around 8 AM. Vacation Judge Gaurav Rao remanded Gautam Bhailal Doshi in 5 days' ED custody after hearing the counsel for ED and the accused. He functioned as one of the Group Managing Directors of the Reliance ADA Group, and was a Director of Reliance Telecom Limited After producing the accused before the judge, the ED moved an application seeking 14 days custody remand of the accused.

Court Grants 5-Day Custody

The court granted custody of Doshi after considering the submissions of ED, the nature of the allegations and to unearth the complete conspiracy as well as establish the complete fund trail, their recovery, role of other individuals involved. " I deem it fit to grant 5 days custody of the accused to the ED. Accordingly, the accused is remanded to the custody of ED for 5 days and he now be June 18, 2026, at or before 04.00 p.m. before the Vacation Judge, Rouse Avenue District Courts, New Delhi," the Vacation Judge ordered on June 13.

Doshi's Alleged Role and Authority

It is alleged against Gautam Bhailal Doshi that he occupied a position of substantial authority and control within the Reliance ADA Group and was deeply associated with its financial, corporate and offshore operations. The investigation has revealed that he functioned as one of the Group Managing Directors of the Reliance ADA Group, was a Director of Reliance Telecom Limited during the relevant period, was a member of its Audit Committee, exercised banking authority over 161 bank accounts maintained by 105 group entities, and was entrusted with responsibilities relating to overseas financing arrangements, FCCB issuances, foreign bank accounts and offshore corporate structures.

Allegations by Enforcement Directorate

As per the ED, the Primary allegations are that the credit facilities availed by RCOM, M/s Reliance Telecom Ltd. and M/s Reliance Infratel Ltd., together the group is referred as Reliance Anil Dheerajlal Ambani Group (RAAG) from a consortium of banks, through multiple banking arrangements by misrepresentation and deception.

It is further alleged that after disbursal of the said facilities, the bank funds were misappropriated by entering into transactions which were in violation of the terms and conditions of the sanction of the credit facilities. The ED also alleged that RAAG undertook credit facilities from non-consortium banks during the same period, which comprises a set of interconnected transactions, as the credit facilities taken from consortium banks have been used for payments of non-consortium credit facilities as well.

It is alleged that the total outstanding amounts from the consortium banks as well as the non-consortium banks, which constitute proceeds of crime, are approximately Rs. 40,000 crores. The investigation so far has established a fund trail showing diversion of loan funds from RAAG to foreign remittances, foreign banks and offshore companies. The funds so availed from certain banks were not utilized for the intended purpose but were invested in mutual funds and transferred to group companies. These are detailed in the application seeking remand.

Court Notes 'Active Involvement'

The court noted in the order the evidence collected during investigation, including the email dated September 21, 2012, enclosing "Company Details.xls", board records, audit committee records, financial statements, banking records and statements recorded under Section 50 of the PMLA, demonstrates that the accused was not a passive or nominal functionary but occupied a position from which he exercised significant influence and control over group entities, banking arrangements and offshore structures. The material further reveals that information relating to Indian and offshore entities, shareholding structures, banking arrangements and Financial operations were regularly escalated to him and operated under his supervision.

ED's Justification for Custody

While seeking remand the ED said that custodial interrogation of the accused is necessary to ascertain the complete conspiracy behind the diversion and layering of loan funds; determine the decision-making process relating to the creation and operation of intermediary and offshore entities; identify the ultimate beneficiaries of the diverted funds; confront him with seized emails, electronic records, financial documents and witness statements; and trace further domestic and overseas assets acquired, held or controlled from proceeds of crime. The agency fitter said that his custodial interrogation is also essential to uncover the complete mechanism adopted for acquisition, possession, concealment, layering, routing and dissipation of proceeds of crime.

Defense Opposes Remand

The counsel for the accused opposed the remand application and submitted that from ED's application, it is evident that the accused has been cooperating throughout the investigation and since the recording of his statement under Section 50 of the PMLA on January 27, 2026, there is no allegation against him of having done anything prejudicing the investigation. It was also submitted that, considering his age, he being around 74 years old, as well as the medical ailments from which he is suffering, he may not be remanded to custody for 14 days as sought by ED.

As requested by Defence Counsel, the accused be provided with a writing pad and writing material. As far as the request for providing shaving equipment is concerned, considering the security issues involved, the said request cannot be acceded to now, the court said. (ANI)