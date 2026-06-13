Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel inaugurated Hexaware Technologies' new delivery centre in GIFT City, Gandhinagar. The facility will create 1,000 skilled jobs in sectors like AI and cloud computing, boosting the state's technology ecosystem.

Hexaware Technologies Opens New Delivery Centre in GIFT City

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday inaugurated the new Delivery Centre of Hexaware Technologies in GIFT (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City) City, Gandhinagar. The state-of-the-art centre has been launched on the 7th and 8th floors of the Pragya-II Building in GIFT City. It will serve as a significant milestone for Gujarat's technology ecosystem. The commencement of this centre will create new opportunities in advanced sectors such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud computing, data analytics, automation, and digital transformation, while also opening new avenues of employment for highly skilled youth.

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Hexaware Technologies is one of the world's leading providers of digital and technology services. The company delivers advanced technology-driven solutions across various sectors globally, including banking, financial services, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, retail, travel, and transportation. With operations across several countries worldwide, it has the potential to create approximately 1,000 highly skilled jobs over the next three years. The establishment of Hexaware's Delivery Centre in GIFT City will further strengthen Gujarat's technology and innovation-driven growth. On this occasion, the Mayor of Gandhinagar, Miraben Patel, CEO and Executive Director of Hexaware Technologies R Srikrishna, Chief Financial Officer Vikas Kumar Jain, along with other company officials and employees, were present.

CM Launches BJP's Statewide Outreach Campaign

Chief Minister Patel on Friday inaugurated a media interaction program at the state BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar, marking the launch of a massive statewide outreach campaign titled '12 Years of Trust, Development, and Public Welfare.' The multi-day initiative is organised to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's milestone of completing 12 consecutive years in office, a tenure that establishes him as the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in India's history.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Patel lauded the Prime Minister's commitment to the underprivileged, stating that the central focus of the government has been the upliftment of the marginalised. "Modi Ji has undertaken a sacred endeavour to bring the poor, deprived, and marginalised people into the mainstream of development. Those whom no one cared for, Modi Ji has revered. In the last 12 years, under the esteemed leadership of Shri Modiji, the effective implementation of people-welfare schemes has lifted 25 crore people of the country out of poverty," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)