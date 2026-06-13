TMC MP Kirti Azad alleged the CBI is "compromised," claiming the agency accepted the same report submitted by Kolkata Police in the RG Kar case. He said the CBI defamed the Mamata Banerjee-led government for 62 days before accepting the initial report.

CBI 'Compromised', Defamed Mamata Govt: Kirti Azad

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kirti Azad on Saturday alleged that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had been "compromised" and claimed that the agency eventually accepted the same report submitted by the Kolkata Police in connection with the RG Kar case. Speaking to ANI, Azad alleged that the central agency has been releasing incorrect reports regarding the RG Kar case. The TMC MP further claimed that the CBI had completely defamed the former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee-led government after sixty-two days.

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"Within two days, within forty-eight hours, Calcutta police had given the report. BJP people enjoyed it for sixty-two days because the CBI was deployed. CBI also completely defamed the Mamata government after sixty-two days. And CBI also accepted the same report which Kolkata police had given... That means CBI has also been compromised... That means CBI has been giving wrong reports," said Azad.

State Health Department to Re-examine Case

The TMC MP's remarks came after the West Bengal Health Department reopened files related to the RG Kar case. State Health Minister Sharadwat Mukherjee announced a fresh review of matters linked to the investigation into the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The minister alleged that evidence and information connected to the case had been systematically destroyed, adding that the department would attempt to probe those responsible for the destruction and investigate if any larger network was involved in the alleged irregularities surrounding the investigation. Mukherjee further stated that all available documents and records would be compiled and shared with investigating agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), for further scrutiny.

BJP Points to Police Negligence in Initial Probe

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Telangana High Court advocate Karuna Sagar alleged that there were instances in which vital information and data collection related to the case were mishandled during the initial investigation. He claimed that the CBI's preliminary findings had pointed to alleged negligence and shortcomings in the police probe. "The Calcutta High Court, while hearing the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder case, has directed the CBI to constitute a 3-member SIT to reinvestigate the case...it has further observed that there were incidents where the police misled vital information and data collection regarding the murder. CBI's initial report pointed out the negligence and the shabby investigation by the police..." Sagar told ANI.

The RG Kar Rape and Murder Case

The RG Kar Medical College rape and murder incident occurred on August 9, 2024, when a 31-year-old female postgraduate trainee doctor was found dead in a seminar room on campus. The case triggered widespread protests and outrage across the country, with doctors, students and civil society groups demanding justice for the victim and a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death. (ANI)