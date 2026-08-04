DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, after his release, alleged his arrest was based on a "cut-and-paste" version of his speech. He accused the state government of trying to suppress debate on farmers' issues and denied making any derogatory remarks.

DMK leader and Leader of Opposition, Udhayanidhi Stalin, addressing a press conference after being released from the Thanjavur police station, lashed out at the state government, alleged that he was arrested based on a "cut-and-paste" version of his speech and accused the state government of trying to suppress debate on farmers' issues ahead of the Assembly session.

Arrest a Bid to Suppress Farmers' Debate, Alleges Udhayanidhi

Addressing the media after his release, Udhayanidhi said his arrest followed a protest held in Thanjavur on Sunday in support of farmers. "Yesterday's protest and my speech received a strong response from the farming community, leading to a significant wave of support among farmers. Realising that the issue had gained momentum, and with the Assembly set to convene the next day where the Opposition was expected to raise these concerns, the government sought to divert attention and suppress the debate," he said.

He alleged that on Monday morning, an edited version of his speech was circulated, "falsely claiming that I had made remarks I never made. That edited version was even shared with national media outlets. Based on those false allegations, the police came to arrest me."

"I fully cooperated with the police and accompanied them without resistance. Even at the time of my arrest, I told journalists that I viewed the entire episode as absurd. They were trying to arrest me over words I never uttered," he added.

'Will Not Be Intimidated'

Udhayanidhi said the government was attempting to "silence me and intimidate me, but I will not be intimidated."

"I am the grandson of Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi, the son of M.K. Stalin, and a member of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. We are not afraid of such actions. I am prepared to face this challenge, and I said so today," he said.

Denies 'Double Meaning' Remarks

Denying allegations of making remarks with double meaning, he said, "I did not speak with any wrongful or malicious intent. I was arrested by this disgraceful government simply for speaking in support of farmers. I reiterate that I am not afraid of this arrest. Some people have alleged that my remarks carried a double meaning. I categorically deny that allegation. My words had only one meaning."

Calling the government "nothing more than a circus," he said, "When this government looks at DMK legislators, its first instinct is to arrest them. With this, we are now proceeding to meet our leader. He will provide us with the appropriate guidance and advise us on the future course of action."

Details of Protest Speech and Cauvery Issue

Referring to the DMK's "massive protest" in Thanjavur on Monday, Udhayanidhi said he addressed the gathering for about 25 minutes. "In my speech, I highlighted how the present government has betrayed farmers since assuming office. I also pointed out that the ruling party misled farmers by making false promises during the elections," he said.

He also raised Karnataka's move to construct the Mekedatu dam. "The Karnataka Chief Minister has convened an all-party meeting and reaffirmed the state's resolve to go ahead with the construction of the Mekedatu dam. At the same time, Karnataka has failed to release the share of Cauvery water that is due to Tamil Nadu," he said.

Udhayanidhi said he had urged the government during the Assembly session to convene an all-party meeting on the issue. "I made it clear that this is not the concern of any single political party--it is an issue that affects every farmer in Tamil Nadu. I have consistently maintained that we must come together, fight unitedly, and demonstrate our collective resolve to protect the interests of our farmers. The government did not respond to that appeal either."

"At yesterday's protest, I reiterated this demand. I also presented detailed, evidence-based arguments on what each minister had--or had failed to do--over the past three months regarding the Cauvery and Mekedatu issues. Instead of answering those questions, we have a Chief Minister who lacks the courage, conviction, and ability to respond," he alleged.

"Rather than addressing the issues I raised, they resorted to cutting, copying, and pasting portions of my speech, adding words I never uttered. I did not make any derogatory remarks against anyone. My speech was focused entirely on the welfare of farmers and the protection of their rights," he said.

The Controversy and Police Action

The controversy erupted after Udhayanidhi, while addressing a gathering during the Cauvery protest, was interrupted by sections of the crowd chanting "Trisha, Trisha." He allegedly responded, "Whether the water reaches anywhere else or not, it should reach there," before clarifying that he was referring to Cauvery water.

Following the remarks, the women's wing of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) lodged a complaint with the Thanjavur Police, alleging that the DMK leader had made a double-entendre remark targeting actor Trisha. The DMK, however, has maintained that Udhayanidhi's remarks were misrepresented and were directed at the government's functioning, not at any individual.

Earlier in the day, the Thanjavur (East) Police took the DMK leader into custody from his residence in Neelankarai, Chennai, and took him to Thanjavur for questioning in connection with an FIR registered over his public address at a Cauvery protest meeting yesterday. He was booked under Sections 61, 79, 192, 196, 296(b), 351(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

Speaking to reporters after being taken into custody, Udhayanidhi denied making any derogatory remarks and alleged that a "fake narrative" had been created by circulating edited clips of his speech. (ANI)