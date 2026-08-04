Severe monsoon floods in Kerala have killed 25 people and displaced over 18,000. CM VD Satheesan announced Rs 10,000 financial aid for each affected family. In Assam, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is also assessing the damage and providing aid.

Severe monsoon flooding across Keralam has claimed at least 25 lives, with four individuals reported missing from the state, according to the latest figures released by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA). The death toll comes amidst widespread inundation that has displaced over 18,000 residents in Keralam and forced hundreds of families into relief shelters.

18,434 occupants are currently sheltered across 418 active relief camps, with structural damages rising to 52 completely destroyed houses and 565 partially damaged homes.

Kerala Government's Response

Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan, during an on-ground review of relief operations in flood-hit Pathanamthitta district, announced immediate financial assistance of Rs 10,000 for every affected household. In Pathanamthitta alone, 133 relief camps are sheltering more than 6,400 people, mainly in the Thiruvalla region where floodwaters continue to remain stagnant.

Speaking to reporters following a high-level review meeting with district officials at the Kozhencherry Rest House in Aranmula, Chief Minister Satheesan emphasised that full administrative and financial powers have been delegated to district authorities to ensure uninterrupted relief distribution.

As heavy monsoon rains and overflowing rivers triggered severe flooding across parts of Assam as well, authorities in the state stepped up relief and rehabilitation measures, with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma providing additional compensation to the next of kin of those who died in the floods.

Financial Aid and Relief Measures

In Keralam, Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Tuesday announced the immediate financial assistance during his visit to flood-hit Pathanamthitta district, where 133 relief camps are currently sheltering more than 6,400 people. Most of the camps are located in the Thiruvalla region, where floodwaters have not yet receded.

Addressing reporters after a review meeting with district officials, Satheesan said the state government has delegated full financial and administrative powers to the district administration to ensure that relief operations are carried out without delay. "A total of 133 relief camps are currently functioning here, with more than 6,400 people staying in them. Most of the camps have been set up in the Thiruvalla region, where the main issue is that the floodwaters have still not receded. We reviewed the measures taken so far. The State Government has given full authority to the district administration, including the authority to spend whatever amount is necessary. Financial assistance of ₹10,000 will be provided to each household affected by floodwaters," the Chief Minister said.

Satheesan also announced that the state government has approved compensation of Rs 6 lakh for houses that have been completely destroyed in the floods. He said assistance for partially damaged houses, along with compensation for losses suffered by farmers and traders, would be considered at the state Cabinet meeting scheduled for Wednesday.

Causes of Recurring Floods

Highlighting the recurring flood situation in Pathanamthitta, Satheesan said inadequate implementation of long-term measures after the devastating floods of 2018 and 2019 had contributed to the current crisis. "Flooding has become a recurring problem in Pathanamthitta. There has been a failure to implement the necessary measures after the major floods of 2018 and 2019. The silt deposited in the rivers during each flood has remained there, significantly reducing the space available for water to flow. The rivers have become shallower. Immediate steps will be taken to remove this silt. When extremely severe weather is detected on radar, there is often not enough time to evacuate people," he added.

The Chief Minister said rivers in the state have lost much of their carrying capacity due to the accumulation of silt and assured that urgent measures would be taken to remove it. He also said Keralam aims to establish India's best weather forecasting system and strengthen disaster management mechanisms in Pathanamthitta.

Earlier today, Satheesan arrived in Pathanamthitta and chaired a review meeting with district officials at the Kozhencherry Rest House before assessing the flood situation and addressing the media. He said the government fully understands the extent of the suffering caused by the recent floods and noted that heavy rainfall began even before official warnings could be issued, making rescue operations more challenging. However, he assured that the government machinery was prepared to respond to disaster situations.

The Chief Minister later visited relief camps at MT LP School, Chirayirambu, and Government LP School in Ranni, where he interacted with affected residents and assured them of government support. At a meeting held at MS Higher Secondary School, Satheesan also met representatives of the trading community and said the government would seriously consider the financial losses suffered by business establishments due to the floods. He later left for Thiruvalla, where he was scheduled to visit additional flood-affected areas and meet the family of a youth who died after falling into floodwaters at Karingali Puncha in Pandalam earlier in the day.

Weather Alerts and Danger Levels

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall continued to lash Kottayam district, leading to severe waterlogging in several low-lying areas, including Kodimatha, Thazhathangadi and Illikkal. Several houses and commercial establishments have been inundated, while educational institutions remain closed in view of the adverse weather conditions. The Pamba River continues to flow above danger levels in Pathanamthitta. With a red alert issued for the catchment area of the Moozhiyar Dam, authorities have warned that the dam may have to be opened at short notice if water inflow continues to increase and urged residents in downstream areas to remain vigilant.

Further, the India Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued a red alert in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod, while an orange alert has been declared in Alappuzha, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram.

Relief Efforts in Flood-Hit Assam

In Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is on a five-day visit to Upper Assam to assess the flood situation, on Tuesday visited a relief camp in Sivasagar, several flood-ravaged areas and educational institutions affected by the floods.

Sarma first visited the relief camp set up at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology campus in Sivasagar, where he took stock of the condition of the inmates and interacted with them. He directed the district administration to ensure adequate food, safe drinking water, healthcare services and all essential facilities for children, elderly persons and women staying at the camp.

During his visit, Sarma handed over cheques of Rs 5 lakh each as one-time financial assistance to the next of kin of 10 people who lost their lives in the devastating floods. He assured flood-affected people that the Government of Assam stands firmly beside every affected family during the difficult time and would extend all possible assistance for their rehabilitation and reconstruction. The relief camp is currently sheltering 563 people from 162 families, including 35 children, 267 men and 261 women.

Speaking to the media after visiting the camp, Sarma said that over the past two days, he had visited flood-affected people in Sivasagar and Charaideo districts and taken stock of their situation. He also informed that Union Minister JP Nadda will visit Upper Assam on Wednesday to assess the flood situation and interact with affected people.

Compensation for Flood Victims

Sarma said the government has undertaken all possible measures to assist those affected by the floods and that a survey to assess permanent losses in all four flood-affected districts will begin on August 9. Compensation will be disbursed to affected people after the completion of the survey. He further said the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the floods have already been provided Rs 4 lakh each under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), while an additional Rs 5 lakh each is now being provided from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

On-the-Ground Inspection

The Chief Minister thereafter visited several flood-affected areas of Sivasagar district to assess the situation and assured affected families of all possible assistance and support from the government. He inspected several waterlogged and mud-covered areas while travelling in tractors and rubber boats. Sarma visited flood-affected areas including Rajabari, Dihirgaon, Dhai Ali-Darikhat, Kakpathar-Kukurpuhia and Banmukh, where he interacted with local residents and took note of their problems.

Travelling by rubber boat, he also visited flood-affected and marooned areas of Panbecha, Hatimuria, Betena, Dhupaboria, Tatipathar and Luruki, conducted an on-the-spot assessment of the damage and took stock of the difficulties faced by local people. Reiterating that the government stands beside every flood-affected family, the Chief Minister assured that relief, rehabilitation and compensation measures would be undertaken on a priority basis so that affected people can return to normal life at the earliest.

Commitment to Restoration

Sarma also visited the flood-affected premises of Sivasagar Girls College and Phuleswari Girls Higher Secondary School. During the inspection, he laid special emphasis on strengthening the drainage system of the Jamuna to minimise the impact of artificial flooding in the area in the future. He directed the district administration and concerned departments to restore normal conditions at the educational institutions at the earliest. The Chief Minister said the Government of Assam would continue to work with full commitment to restore normal life for flood-affected people and ensure speedy restoration of essential infrastructure. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Keshab Mahanta, Agriculture Minister Pijush Hazarika, Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Bora, Water Resources Minister Sushanta Borgohain, MLAs Taranga Gogoi and Akhil Gogoi, along with several senior officials of the administration, were present during the Chief Minister's visits to flood-affected areas and educational institutions. (ANI)