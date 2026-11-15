BJP President Nitin Nabin celebrates Tribal Pride Day, emphasizing that sports and education initiatives are fostering a new, positive development phase in Chhattisgarh's tribal regions, overcoming histories of violence and Naxalism.

New Era of Development Transforming Tribal Regions of Chhattisgarh

BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Sunday said a new phase of development was underway in the tribal regions of Chhattisgarh, with sports, education and growing opportunities bringing about a positive transformation, particularly in Bastar, which was once associated with Naxalism and violence.

Addressing the state-level Tribal Pride Day celebrations in Dharamjaigarh virtually, Nabin said the growing participation of young people in sports and their achievements in education reflected the changing aspirations of tribal communities. He said sports were increasingly emerging as a symbol of opportunity for the youth in Bastar, while educational achievements and development initiatives were contributing to a new identity for the region.

Nabin was scheduled to attend the programme in person but could not reach Dharamjaigarh due to adverse weather conditions. Joining the celebrations virtually, he extended his greetings to the tribal community on Tribal Pride Day. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to observe the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas had brought national recognition to the struggles, sacrifices and contributions of tribal icons.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, ministers from the Union and state governments, public representatives and a large number of members of tribal communities attended the programme. Appreciating the initiatives undertaken by the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Nabin said sports, education and development were laying the foundation for positive change in tribal areas. Highlighting the Bastar Olympics as an example of this transformation, he said more than 1.5 lakh people participated in the event in 2024, while the number increased to nearly four lakh in 2025. He said the growing participation reflected the aspirations of Bastar's youth and the opportunities available to them to showcase their talent.

On educational achievements, Nabin said Chhattisgarh had 75 Eklavya Model Residential Schools, which were creating new opportunities for tribal students. During the academic year 2025-26, a total of 408 students from these institutions qualified in JEE and other competitive examinations, including 346 who cleared JEE Main. He said these achievements demonstrated that students from remote tribal regions could also excel at the national level when provided with quality education, proper guidance and opportunities.

Describing Janjatiya Gaurav Divas as an important occasion to honour the history, identity and self-respect of tribal communities, Nabin said Bhagwan Birsa Munda had dedicated his life to protecting tribal rights and dignity through his struggle against British rule. He also recalled the contributions of Chhattisgarh's tribal icons, including Veer Narayan Singh, Veer Gundadhur and Shaheed Gend Singh, saying their struggles and sacrifices were an integral part of India's cultural and national heritage.

Referring to central government initiatives such as the PM-JANMAN scheme, Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Nabin said these programmes aimed to extend basic facilities to remote tribal areas and particularly vulnerable tribal groups. He emphasised that preserving tribal culture, traditions and way of life was as important as ensuring economic and social development in these regions. Extending the benefits of development to the most remote communities, he said, remained an important priority.