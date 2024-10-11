'Deeply honoured, humbled': Noel Tata's first reaction after appointed chairman of Tata Trusts; read statement

Noel Naval Tata has been appointed the new Chairman of Tata Trusts, succeeding his half-brother, the legendary Ratan Tata, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 86. In his first statement following the announcement, Noel Tata expressed profound gratitude and humility for being entrusted with such a monumental responsibility.

“I am deeply honoured and humbled by the responsibility that has been cast on me by my fellow Trustees. I look forward to carrying on the legacy of Ratan N. Tata and the Founders of the Tata Group,” he stated. “On this solemn occasion, we rededicate ourselves to carrying on our developmental and philanthropic initiatives and continuing to play our part in nation-building.”

The decision to appoint Noel as Chairman was made unanimously by the Board of Tata Trusts, which holds a 66% stake in Tata Sons, the cornerstone of the sprawling Tata empire that stretches back over 150 years. His appointment takes effect immediately.

Noel Tata: All about Ratan Tata's successor

Noel Tata (67) is now the 11th Chairman of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the sixth to head the Sir Ratan Tata Trust. These trusts form the backbone of Tata’s philanthropic endeavors, which have played a pivotal role in India's social development for over a century.

Noel Tata’s deep-rooted association with the Tata Group spans more than four decades. As the son of Naval H Tata and Simone Tata, he is no stranger to the legacy and vision that has driven one of India’s most revered business families. Currently, Noel serves as Chairman of Trent, Voltas, and Tata Investment Corporation, while also holding Vice-Chairman positions at Tata Steel and Titan Company Limited.

Noel's impact within the group is nothing short of remarkable. Under his leadership as Chairman of Trent Ltd since 2014, the retail giant has seen its shares skyrocket by an astounding 6,000%, propelling it to the top tier of Tata's portfolio. Amidst fierce competition and industry upheaval, Trent expanded its reach and strengthened its workforce while others downsized.

Before taking charge at Trent, Noel headed Tata International Ltd from 2010 to 2021, transforming it from a modest $500 million trading company into a global force with revenues exceeding $3 billion.

Noel’s credentials extend beyond corporate success. He is a Trustee of both the Sir Ratan Tata Trust and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, with his family continuing the philanthropic legacy. His children—Maya, Neville, and Leah—are also actively engaged in the charitable initiatives of the Tata Trusts, ensuring that the Tata tradition of giving back to society endures across generations.

Educated at prestigious institutions, Noel holds a degree from Sussex University in the UK and completed the International Executive Programme at INSEAD, one of the world’s top business schools.

