Noel Tata steps in to fill huge shoes of late Ratan Tata, appointed chairman of Tata Trusts

Noel Tata has been appointed new chairman of Tata Trusts following the death of Ratan Tata, who passed away at the age of 86 on Wednesday night at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

Noel Tata has been appointed chairman of Tata Trusts, the philanthropic entities that own the holding company of the Tata Group companies. The decision has been taken after the death of Ratan Tata, who passed away at the age of 86 on Wednesday night at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. The board of Tata Trusts met on Friday morning and approved the appointment of Noel Tata, the half-brother of Ratan Tata, as the chair of Tata Sons, according to an executive privy to the development.

Noel is the half-brother of Ratan Tata and the son of Naval and Simone Tata. He is married to Aloo Mistry, daughter of the late Pallonji Mistry and sister of the late Cyrus Mistry. The Shapoorji Pallonji family owns an 18.4 per cent stake in Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group. Noel also has two daughters, Maya and Leah.

Ratan Tata, who led Tata Trusts and the Tata Group for many years, did not have children and had not named a successor for his position at the Trusts. As a result, the board convened to decide on the next leader. Noel Tata, who has been closely associated with the Trusts for years, was seen as the natural choice to take up the role.

Noel Tata (67), a key figure, is already a trustee of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, which together hold a significant 66% stake in Tata Sons, the holding company for the diversified Tata Group.

Noel Tata is the vice chairman of Tata Steel and watch company Titan. His mother Simone Tata, a French-Swiss Catholic who is Ratan Tata's stepmother, is currently chairman of Trent, Voltas, Tata Investment Corporation, and Tata International.

Since 2014, Noel Tata has been chairman of Trent Limited, a company that has seen its shares rise by over 6,000% in the past decade under his leadership. He is also known for his strategic oversight of the group’s global ventures, particularly in the retail and international business sectors.

Ratan Tata's younger brother, Jimmy, is not involved in the family business and lives in a modest two-bedroom apartment in south Mumbai's Colaba.

