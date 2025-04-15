A Singapore-based businesswoman and director of a private company shared how an employee handed in his resignation, written on a toilet paper, with brutally honest words.

Angela Yeoh shared a post on her LinkedIn, advising against treating employees badly under any circumstances. She shared information about a resignation given by an employee in her own company.

Angela Yeoh said that the resignation letter an employee gave her is still etched in her mind. The employee wrote the following lines in the resignation letter, "I'm using this paper for my resignation letter as a symbol of how this company has treated me. I QUIT."

On LinkedIn, Angela Yeoh recalled the striking moment and shared the exact words of the employee: "I felt like toilet paper, used when needed, discarded without a second thought.

"These were the exact words that stuck with me," she wrote. The note didn't just sting, it left her with a lasting reminder of how much workplace culture matters.

"Make your employees feel so genuinely appreciated that even when they decide to leave, they walk away with gratitude, not resentment. That kind of experience doesn’t speak to a lack of loyalty, it speaks volumes about the company’s culture," she said.

She added, "Appreciation isn’t just a tool for retention. It’s a reflection of how much a person is valued, not just for what they do but for who they are".

"If people leave feeling undervalued, it’s time to reflect. Small changes in appreciation have a big impact. Start today," Angela said as she concluded her post.

LinkedIn users react

LinkedIn users flooded the comments section of the post with their strong opinions. One user found the resignation style "unique" and admitted to doing something similar.

"Unique, I respect it. I did something very similar a long while ago," a user wrote.

Another user commented, “If you feel like the company is making you feel small or unimportant, remember - that’s not necessarily a reflection of them, but rather something you need to address within yourself. Confidence comes from believing in your own worth. When you lack that belief, it’s easy to feel like others are mistreating you.”

