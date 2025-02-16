New Delhi station stampede LIVE updates: 18 dead; Rs 10 lakh compensation announced

8:53 AM IST
IAF sergeant details chaos at New Delhi railway station
An IAF sergeant recounted the unmanageable crowd at New Delhi railway station despite repeated announcements urging people to disperse. He stated that the administration tried to control the situation, but people did not listen.
Read full story HERE
8:52 AM IST
Delhi station stampede: 'My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones,' says PM Modi
"Distressed by the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery. The authorities are assisting all those who have been affected by this stampede," said PM Modi in a post on X.
Distressed by the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery. The authorities are assisting all those who have been affected by this stampede.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 15, 2025
8:50 AM IST
New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Indian Railways announces Rs 10 lakh compensation for families of deceased
"Rs 10 lakh compensation has been announced to the families of the deceased who lost their lives in the New Delhi Railway Station stampede yesterday. Rs 2.5 lakh compensation to the seriously injured and Rs 1 lakh to the minor injured," Indian Railways announced.
8:50 AM IST
New Delhi station stampede: Death toll rises to 18 in Delhi station stampede, including 14 women
18 people lost their lives in the stampede that occurred yesterday around 10 PM at New Delhi Railway station. The deceased were identified as Aaha Devi, 79, Pinky Devi, 41, Sheela Devi, 50, Vyom, 25, Poonam Devi, 40, Lalita Devi, 35, Suruchi, 11, Krishna Devi, 40, Vijay Sah, 15, Neeraj, 12, Shanti Devi, 40, Pooja Kumar, 8, Sangeeta Malik, Poonam both aged 34, Mamta Jha, 40, Riya Singh, 7, Baby Kumari, 24, and Manoj, 47.
8:53 AM IST:
An IAF sergeant recounted the unmanageable crowd at New Delhi railway station despite repeated announcements urging people to disperse. He stated that the administration tried to control the situation, but people did not listen.
Read full story HERE
8:52 AM IST:
"Distressed by the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery. The authorities are assisting all those who have been affected by this stampede," said PM Modi in a post on X.
Distressed by the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery. The authorities are assisting all those who have been affected by this stampede.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 15, 2025
Distressed by the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery. The authorities are assisting all those who have been affected by this stampede.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 15, 2025