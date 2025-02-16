New Delhi station stampede LIVE updates: 18 dead; Rs 10 lakh compensation announced

At least 18 people were killed and many others injured in a stampede that occurred at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night. The incident happened around 10 pm when thousands of devotees were heading to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh 2025 festival, causing severe overcrowding at the station. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Railway, KPS Malhotra, the incident occurred when a large number of passengers gathered on platform no. 14, where the Prayagraj Express was stationed. Additionally, delays in the departures of the Swatantrata Senani Express and Bhubaneswar Rajdhani led to further congestion at platforms 12, 13, and 14.