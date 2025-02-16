New Delhi stampede: Central Railway to run four trains for Kumbh Mela

Central Railway has announced the operation of four special trains for pilgrims travelling to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh.

In the wake of the tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday, which resulted in the deaths of 18 people and left many others injured, Central Railway has announced the operation of four special trains for pilgrims travelling to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh.

Authorities have also made different arrangements for the devotees and have advised passengers to follow specific instructions for a smoother travel experience.

On Special trains being run by Central Railway, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Swapnil Nila told ANI, "Different arrangements have been made for the passengers at the originating stations of the special trains that are being run for Maha Kumbh... Here, additional ticket booking counters, May I Help You booths, and continuous information through Public announcement systems have been arranged... Central Railway will run 4 trains for Maha Kumbh..."

"Additional RPF staff, railway operating and commercial department staff have been deployed. We request the passengers to please buy valid tickets and board the trains according to the instructions and in a line for your and your co-passengers convenience...," he added.

A tragic incident unfolded at New Delhi Railway Station when a passenger lost balance and slipped on the stairs leading to platforms 14 and 15, resulting in several others getting injured, Northern Railway CPRO told ANI.

Meanwhile, the railways have formed a two-member committee to investigate the incident.

The committee comprises Narsingh Deo, Northern Railway's Principal Chief Commercial Manager (PCCM), and Pankaj Gangwar, its Principal Chief Safety Commissioner (PCSC), the railways said on Sunday.

The railways said the committee has initiated a High-Level Inquiry (HAG) into the incident. As part of the investigation, the committee has ordered the securing of all video footage from the Railway Station to aid in the probe.

The tragedy occurred at 10 p.m. on Saturday as lakhs of devotees were heading to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh 2025 festival, causing significant overcrowding at the station.

The deceased were identified as Aaha Devi, 79, Pinky Devi, 41, Sheela Devi, 50, Vyom, 25, Poonam Devi, 40, Lalita Devi, 35, Suruchi, 11; Krishna Devi, 40, Vijay Sah, 15, Neeraj, 12, Shanti Devi, 40, Pooja Kumar, 8, Sangeeta Malik and Poonam, both aged 34, Mamta Jha, 40, Riya Singh, 7, Baby Kumari, 24, and Manoj, 47.

The Indian Railways has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased and compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh was announced for the seriously injured and Rs 1 lakh for those with minor injuries.

