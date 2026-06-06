Uttarakhand launched a state-level 'Save the Fields Campaign' in Almora to safeguard agriculture. The event focused on soil fertility, promoting coarse grains, and adapting to climate change, with CM Dhami calling it a people's movement.

In a significant push to safeguard the future of agriculture against the impacts of climate change, a grand state-level "Save the Fields Campaign" (Khet Bachao Abhiyan) was held at Hawalbagh on Saturday, according to an official statement released by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). The event focused on enhancing soil fertility, promoting traditional coarse grains, and equipping farmers with the knowledge to navigate evolving environmental challenges. Special emphasis was laid on the conservation and increased production of traditional coarse grains such as finger millet (Mandua), barnyard millet (Jhangora), amaranth (Chaulai), and other indigenous crops.

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CM Dhami: 'Save the Fields' is a People's Movement

As per the statement, addressing the gathering as the Chief Guest, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami remarked that the "Save the Fields Campaign" has evolved beyond a government initiative and has now become a people's movement driven by public participation. He urged farmers to take a pledge to protect their agricultural land, soil, and natural resources. The Chief Minister said that soil is not merely a piece of land but is revered like a mother. Therefore, preserving soil fertility and keeping farmlands free from harmful chemicals as much as possible is essential.

Appeal for Sustainable Agricultural Practices

He emphasised that it is the collective responsibility of society to leave behind a healthy and sustainable agricultural system for future generations and also stated that the government has made a budgetary provision of Rs 200 crore to enhance farmers' income, as per the release. He appealed to farmers to regularly test their soil, use water judiciously, and adopt scientific farming practices based on expert advice and research. He even stressed that crop selection should be aligned with changing climatic and weather conditions. The release also highlighted the importance of balancing environmental conservation and economic growth, with the Chief Minister saying that ecology and economy complement each other and must progress together. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Mann Ki Baat" programme, he urged people to draw inspiration from individuals doing exemplary work in the conservation of water, forests, land, and nature.

Boosting Farmer Income Through Government Schemes

The Chief Minister stated that the state government is continuously working for the prosperity of farmers. Several schemes have been launched in the horticulture sector to increase farmers' income, including initiatives promoting polyhouses, fruit cultivation, cold storage facilities, mega food parks, and aromatic crops, according to the statement released. At present, aromatic crop cultivation is being encouraged across nearly 23,000 hectares in the state. Special efforts are also being made to promote millets and other coarse grains. He added that benefits under government schemes are being transferred directly to farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), eliminating the role of middlemen.

Uttarakhand's Growth in Farmers' Income

According to the CMO release, the Chief Minister further stated that Uttarakhand's emergence among the leading states in terms of growth in farmers' income reflects the success of the government's policies. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government believes not merely in making promises but in delivering results on the ground. He once again called upon farmers to undertake soil testing and adopt sustainable agricultural practices. (ANI)