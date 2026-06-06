Congress leader Alka Lamba will challenge her conviction in a 2024 protest case. Rouse Avenue Court released her on probation for one year with a Rs 1 lakh bond but no fine or prison sentence, after convicting her on May 25.

Congress leader and former MLA Alka Lamba said she will challenge her conviction in a case related to a protest at Jantar Mantar in July 2024 against the Women's Reservation Bill, after being released on probation by the Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday.

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"I said that I would welcome whatever the decision is... I am glad that the court has said that I have always complied with the Constitution and law in the 30 years of my political conduct... The Rouse Avenue Court has convicted me, and I will challenge it," Lamba told reporters.

The court released her on probation of good conduct for one year and directed her to furnish a bond of Rs 1 lakh. No fine or prison sentence was imposed.

Lamba's counsel, Aarfa Khanam, said, "The probation has been extended today. We had an argument over a sentence today. The judge has not imposed any punishment or fine, but he has convicted her. We will challenge it in the session court further."

Lamba had personally moved the application seeking release on probation of good conduct, stressing her respect for the judicial process.

Case Background

On May 25, the Rouse Avenue court convicted Alka Lamba. The matter was listed for reply and arguments on the sentence on June 6.

An FIR was registered against her at the Parliament Street Police Station in 2024. She was made an accused in a case of alleged violation of the prohibitory order and deterring public servants from doing their duties, etc. (ANI)