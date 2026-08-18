Newly appointed BJP office-bearers express gratitude to the party's central leadership. BJP President Nitin Nabin stated the new team will give momentum to the organisation's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'. The reshuffle includes new VPs and secretaries.

Newly appointed office-bearers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expressed gratitude to the party's central leadership for the new responsibilities in the party. BJP national president Nitin Nabin has said that the new team will give new momentum to the organisation and take forward its vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'.

New Appointees Express Gratitude

Speaking after being named BJP national vice president, Bharti Pawar said she was honoured by the responsibility. "I wish to express my gratitude that I have been given this opportunity. I feel deeply honoured by this immense opportunity and the great trust placed in me. Viewed from the perspective of a party worker, this is a position of significant responsibility; I accept it with the utmost sincerity and am committed to working in a manner that honours the faith they have reposed in me," she told ANI.

Newly appointed BJP national secretary Jai Prakash thanked the party's top leadership for entrusting him with the role. "First of all, I would like to thank our top leadership--honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our national president Nitin Nabin, our honourable Home Minister Amit Shah, our general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh--who have given me such a significant responsibility. I thank them from the bottom of my heart. I will always strive to live up to the expectations with which they have entrusted me with this role," he said.

BJP MP Roopkumari Choudhary, who has been made National President of the Mahila Morcha, said the wing would continue to focus on women's issues. "We will certainly work towards upholding women's rights, dignity, and safety, addressing all aspects concerning them, as this is a significant responsibility. I express my deep gratitude to both the national and state leadership for this. The Bharatiya Janata Party has always prioritised women, who constitute half the population. Whether in the organisation or in governance, the BJP has consistently championed women's rights and dignity, ensuring they are upheld," she said.

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat, appointed National Vice President, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the central leadership after taking on the new role. Rawat said he remains a dedicated soldier and worker of the party, adding that positions come and go but his commitment to serving the BJP will not change. He said the Prime Minister has set a vision of making India the world's number one developed nation by 2047, and that he would continue working towards that goal with full dedication.

New Team a Mix of Experience and Youth

The announcement comes almost six months after Nitin Nabin became party chief. The team has several new faces and is a mix of experience and youth.

Key Appointments: General Secretaries and Vice Presidents

BL Santosh will continue in his position as National General Secretary (Organisation). Former Amethi MP Smriti Irani, former Tripura CM Biplab Deb, Sunil Bansal, Vinod Tawde, Gajendra Patel, Satish Poonia, Harish Dwivedi and Sanjay Bhatia have been entrusted with the key responsibilities as general secretaries.

The party has named several senior leaders as National Vice Presidents. They include former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhra Raje, former Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat, Ram Madhav, Baijyant Jay Panda, D Purandeshwari, Rekha Verma, Varshaben Narendrabhai Doshi, Bharti Pravin Pawar, Manpreet Singh Badal, Lal Singh Arya, Prof. M. Nagaraja, Prof. Tariq Mansoor, and Madhuchandra Kar. Six of the 13 new vice presidents are women.

National Secretaries and Other Posts

Kavita Patidar - Madhya Pradesh, K. Surendran - Keralam, Dr. Bhola Singh - Uttar Pradesh, Pradip Varma - Jharkhand, Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel - Gujarat, Sandeep Pathak - Delhi, Phangnon Konyak - Nagaland, Sangeeta Yadav - Uttar Pradesh, Anil Antony - Keralam, M. Venkateshan - Tamil Nadu, Manoj Tigga - West Bengal, Siddharth Shambhu - Bihar, Swadesh Singh - Delhi, Shri Mriganka Deo Barman - Assam, Rohan Gupta - Gujarat, Jai Prakash - Delhi have been named as National Secretaries.

Piyush Goyal has once again been entrusted with the responsibility as National Treasurer of the party.

The party has also named RS MP Tarun Chugh as the Central Office In-charge.

Gujarat MP Hemang Joshi has been entrusted with the charge of the Yuva Morcha, while the Mahila Morcha will be overseen by Roop Kumari Choudhary from Chhattisgarh.

Anil Baluni, who is a Lok Sabha MP, will continue as Media Convenor. The co-convenors are Ashish Usha Agrawal - Madhya Pradesh, Pradeep Bhandari - Delhi and Siddharth Yadav - Delhi.

Deepak Mhaskey of Chhattisgarh has been named as Social Media Convenor. (ANI)