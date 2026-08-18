Assam's Excise Department has honoured Team Dimoria for busting a major inter-state illicit liquor smuggling racket. The team seized 123 cartons of liquor meant for sale in Meghalaya and arrested three individuals in a targeted operation.

The Assam Excise Department has recognised the exceptional enforcement efforts of the Dimoria Excise Circle following its major success in cracking down on an illicit liquor syndicate. Commissioner of Excise Jitu Doly, along with Additional Commissioner Sanjib Medhi, Joint Commissioner Pranjal Bora, Deputy Commissioner Lakhinandan Baruah and Superintendent Debajit Nath personally felicitated Team Dimoria.

"Congratulations to Team Dimoria for setting an excellent example of commitment and professional excellence. Keep up the good work," Jitu Doly, Commissioner of Excise, said to the team and falicitation by Gamusa at his office on Monday.

Echoing the leadership's message of unified dedication, Superintendent Debajit Nath said that - "Enforcement is never the achievement of an individual; it is the collective outcome of a disciplined team working with a single purpose. The real success lies in the message it sends: when intelligence meets vigilance, when leadership meets teamwork, and when duty is pursued without compromise, the reach of the law becomes considerably stronger."

Major Inter-State Racket Busted

Demonstrating resolute governance, zero-tolerance administration, and field-level operational synergy, Team Dimoria of the Excise Department recently successfully intercepted a major inter-state illicit liquor smuggling racket operating along the Assam-Meghalaya border corridor. Under the strategic leadership of Senior Excise Officer Pritam Purkaistha and under the direct supervision of Superintendent of Excise (Kamrup Metro) Debajit Nath, the operation intercepted a commercial truck at Sonapur Toll Plaza and, during the search, led to the recovery and seizure of 123 cartons of Beer and Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) restricted for sale only in Meghalaya.

Investigation Leads to Source

"Extending enforcement beyond a mere transit bust, interrogations led officers directly to the origin of the illegal consignment. A targeted raid led by the Deputy Superintendent of Excise (DSE), Dimoria, at a cargo warehouse in Moraxali, Paltan Bazar, verified CCTV footage confirming the loading site. Consequently, two facility employees were taken into custody alongside the primary driver, who was remanded to judicial custody by the Learned Judicial Magistrate," Senior Excise Officer Sailendra Pandey said.

Recognition a 'Powerful Motivator'

Speaking on the overarching impact of this high-level recognition, Senior Excise Officer Sailendra Pandey emphasised that top-tier encouragement serves as a powerful catalyst for the entire state machinery. "The active recognition and encouragement of Team Excise by the highest authority is a vital gateway to stronger, more assertive enforcement. This high-level backing deeply empowers the entire department, serving as a powerful motivational punch that inspires every employee across the Excise Department of Assam to uphold the dignity of the law with unyielding vigour and uncompromising duty," Sailendra Pandey said. (ANI)