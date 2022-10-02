Threat to Eknath Shinde's life: Maharashtra CM's security beefed up further; HM Fadnavis orders probe

The state intelligence commissioner, Ashutosh Dumbre, said, "After receiving specific information, we took the necessary action and increased the chief minister's security." The CM will receive additional security in addition to his Z Plus category security cover.

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, said on Sunday that he is not concerned about reports of threats to his life. In such matters, he said he trusts the state home department and its head, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. He added that such threats would not prevent him from continuing to serve the state.

Shinde's security has been beefed up in response to specific information about a threat to his life, an official previously stated. According to a PTI, the input was received by the State Intelligence Department (SID) on Saturday evening.

"I'm not paying attention to it. We have faith in our home department and home minister Devendra Fadanavis. Such threats will not frighten me. Nobody can prevent me from serving the public. I will keep working for them," Shinde said.

The state intelligence commissioner, Ashutosh Dumbre, said, "We took the necessary action and increased the chief minister's security after receiving specific information."

Additional security is being provided to the CM, who has a Z Plus category security cover.

According to the report, security has increased at Shinde's private residence in Thane and Mumbai's official residence 'Varsha'.

Shinde is scheduled to address his first Dussehra rally on October 5 at the MMRDA grounds in Mumbai.

Shinde stated that the Bombay high court's ruling allowing Thackeray's faction to hold a Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai would not be challenged in the high court.

"We respect the decision of the Bombay High Court and will not challenge it in the Supreme Court," Shinde said as per reports. According to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the Bombay High Court has granted permission to the Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena to hold a Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

When Shinde was the urban development minister and guardian minister of Gadchiroli district last October, he received a threat letter suspected to have been sent by Maoists.

