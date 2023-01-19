Nepal plane crash: UP families still waiting for bodies; PM Dahal asks hospital staff to hurry up

On January 15, the Yeti Airlines plane crashed on the bank of the Seti River between the old airport and the new airport in Pokhara just minutes before landing, in one of Nepal's worst domestic crashes. The plane had just taken off from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport.

Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal on Thursday (January 19) visited with the mourning families of those who perished in the Yeti Airlines jet crash in the resort city of Pokhara. Dahal, who also goes by the name of Prachanda, visited the families at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital.

PM Dahal sent his sympathies to the families and instructed the hospital staff to hurry up the identification of the remains, make the procedure scientific and quickly return the bodies to the families.

Since the first tragedy was registered in August 1955, there have been as many as 914 fatalities in plane crashes in Nepal. The Yeti Airlines tragedy, that took place on January 15, is the 104th aviation accident to occur in Nepal and ranks third in terms of fatalities.

In a bid to determine the identity of the deceased as soon as possible, PM Dahal instructed hospital personnel to make the requisite government aid requests. The bodies that were preserved for identification were also examined by the prime minister.

As many as 53 Nepalese passengers, 15 foreign passengers, including five Indian passengers, and four staff members were travelling in The Yeti Airlines plane when it crashed. The five Indians have been named as Abhisekh Kushwaha, Bishal Sharma, Anil Kumar Rajbhar, Sonu Jaiswal and Sanjaya Jaiswal. All of them belonged to Uttar Pradesh while four of them were from Ghazipur.

Family members' wait to receive the lifeless remains of the four victims from Ghazipur has grown longer since they have yet to recognise the bodies among the 25 that have been presented to them. On January 20 or 21, the family members will be shown more bodies so that they may identify their relatives.

It was feared that the disaster had taken the lives of everyone on board. There have been 71 dead bodies found thus far, and one more is still missing.