'Our govt top priority is development, not vote bank', says PM Modi in Karnataka; check highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched various developmental projects related to irrigation and drinking water in poll bounded Karanataka's Yadgiri and Kalaburagi districts on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Besides the National Highway development project at Kodekal, PM Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various developmental projects in the district.

PM Modi also inaugurated the Narayanpur left bank canal extension, renovation, and modernisation project in Yadgiri and the Jal Jeevan Mission's multi-village drinking water supply scheme.

Here are some highlights from PM Modi's speech:

1) "Our government's top priority is not vote bank; it is development. We encouraged development in locations declared 'underdeveloped' by the previous administration. With Yadgiri, we launched the 'Akanshi Zila' programme in over 100 Indian cities, focusing on good governance and development.

2) When the Jal Jeevan Mission began 3.5 years ago, only three crore rural households out of 18 crores had a tap water connection. Today, approximately 11 crore rural families have access to tap water.

3) Along with border, coastal, and internal security, we must address water security concerns. Our 'dual-engine' (BJP govt at Centre and state) government is working on it and the thought process of bringing ease and preservation. It is also working to raise groundwater levels on a large scale.

4) Duel-engine government means a two-for-one benefit for the state. When the central government pays farmers Rs 6,000 under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the state government adds Rs 4,000 to provide them with a double benefit.

5) Today, priority is being given to per drop more crops and micro-irrigation. Over the last 6-7 years, about 70 lakh hectares of land have been brought under the purview of micro-irrigation. "India can develop when good crops in the fields and industries expand," said PM.

6) Without naming Congress, Modi claimed previous governments had shied away from their responsibilities by announcing Yadgiri and the surrounding regions of north Karnataka backwards. Our government prioritises these areas. This is our method, resolution, and operating mantra. For decades, millions of small farmers were deprived of basic necessities.

