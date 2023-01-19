Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'My son has surrendered before police': Telangana BJP chief after cops book his son in assault case

    Dundigal police registered a case against him and five other following a complaint from Mahindra University, under IPC Sec 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 504 (breach of peace), and 506(criminal intimidation).

    First Published Jan 19, 2023, 2:18 PM IST

    Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay on Thursday (January 19) said that his son has been surrendered before the police a day after giving clarification about his son, Bandi Sai Bhagirath, trashing a student in college.

    "My son has surrendered before the police. If my son has done anything wrong, the police should take action against him," said Bandi Sanjay.

    Also read: 'Disruption yatra': BJP slams Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after his convoy halts local trains in Buxar

    On Wednesday, BJP leader Sanjay clarified that the incident took place two months ago at the University campus in Hyderabad. He said that Sai Bhagirath's batch mate harassed a girl by texting her and thus he fought with his batchmate after finding that the latter took the girl's number from his phone.

    A case has been filed against Sai Bhagirath after the college authorities lodged a complaint as the video of him thrashing a student of Mahindra college went viral on social media.

    In the videos, Bhagirath can be seen thrashing and abusing the student in the university campus.

    Also read: 'Welcome Prime Minister...!': Uddhav-led Shiv Sena mocks PM Modi over his visit to Mumbai

    Dundigal police registered a case against him and five other following a complaint from Mahindra University, under IPC Sec 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 504 (breach of peace), and 506(criminal intimidation).

    Meanwhile, the boy who was beaten, identified as Sriram, also released a video saying it was just a trivial matter. "We had an argument after he confronted me for hitting on his friend's sister. I spoke to him in a rude tone following which we had a fight," Sriram said.

    Last Updated Jan 19, 2023, 2:18 PM IST
