For nearly four decades, people in a small Tamil Nadu village knew Muthu Master as a quiet, hardworking man who wore a white shirt and dhoti, smoked beedis and took up physically demanding jobs in the fields.

Villagers respectfully called Muthu 'Annachi', a Tamil term commonly used for an elder brother. Few had any reason to question the identity of the person living alone in a small house near a temple in Kattunaickkanpatti village of Thoothukudi district.

But behind the name Muthu Master was a secret known only to a handful of people.

Muthu was born Petchiammal, a woman who began living as a man decades ago after widowhood, motherhood and a frightening encounter that left her worried about her safety.

For Petchiammal, the change was not simply about clothes or appearance. She has said it became a way to protect herself, earn a living and raise her daughter without constantly fearing harassment.

"This attire has given me dignity and helped me raise my daughter," she told the Times of India, looking back at the life she built as Muthu.

Husband died just 15 days after wedding

Petchiammal’s life changed dramatically when she was still very young.

According to the TOI report, she married her husband Shiva when she was around 20. But just 15 days after their wedding, Shiva died following a heart attack.

Soon afterwards, Petchiammal discovered that she was pregnant.

Suddenly widowed and expecting a child, she had to find a way to support herself. She later gave birth to a daughter and began working to provide for the two of them.

She took a job at a charcoal factory in Thoothukudi. The work was hard, but it gave her an income at a time when she had few options.

Then came an incident that she says changed the direction of her life completely.