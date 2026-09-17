As part of PM Narendra Modi's 76th birthday, the Assam government sent 76 children with Congenital Heart Disease for free treatment across India. The NHM Assam initiative is part of a programme that has treated over 14,500 kids since 2010.

76 children suffering from Congenital Heart Disease (CHD) in Assam have received a lifeline with the state organising their treatment at premier healthcare facilities including Narayana Health in Bengaluru, hospitals in Mumbai, and Health City Hospital, among others. The life-saving initiative has been organised by the National Health Mission (NHM) Assam to commemorate the 76th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Babul Bezbaruah, Principal and Chief Superintendent of Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), said the Assam government was sending 76 CHD patients to different medical institutions across the country as part of the birthday commemoration. "Today, on the occasion of our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday, on behalf of the Assam government, we are sending 76 CHD patients to different medical institutions, such as Narayana Hospital in Kolkata, then Bengaluru, then Mumbai; we are sending them everywhere," he said.

Decade-Long Health Initiative

Bezbaruah added that the programme has been running since July 1, 2010, under which thousands of children have already received free treatment. "Since the Assam government started this programme on July 1, 2010, we have so far sent out 14,726 patients for complete treatment, free of cost, and brought them back after their recovery," he said.

He said, "This programme will continue, but today is a special occasion on Modi ji's 76th birthday; we are sending our children out for treatment. It's a good gesture from the part of the Assam government."

Dr Devajit Choudhury, Superintendent of GMCH, also said the initiative was part of a step taken by the Assam government in line with the Congenital Heart Disease programme to mark the Prime Minister's birthday. "On the 76th birthday of the Prime Minister of India, the Assam government has taken this step under the Congenital Heart Disease programme. Today, we have identified 76 patients and are sending them to hospitals in different parts of India for Congenital Heart Disease treatment," he said.

Choudhury said the programme, running since 2010, has helped treat more than 14,500 patients successfully so far. "This initiative started in 2010, and till date we have sent more than 14,500 patients, and their treatment has been successfully completed. From Guwahati Medical College, we have sent more than 2015 batches so far," he said.

Government Bears All Expenses

He further explained, "As per the programme, for every patient, one guardian accompanies them, and their travel, food and everything else is completely borne by the Assam government," he said.

Choudhury also extended his gratitude to the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister for the initiative. "For this step, we must congratulate our honourable Chief Minister, and overall, we must also congratulate our Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji, for conceiving such an initiative for every child suffering from cardiac problems," he said.