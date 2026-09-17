Ashok Gehlot alleges an IAS officer from the CMO is threatening officials to form BJP boards. He claims crores are being paid as bribes to independent and opposition councilors, which will be recovered through corruption in public works.

Gehlot Alleges 'Plunder of Democracy' in Municipal Body Formation

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday alleged that an IAS officer from the Chief Minister's Office was threatening collectors and SDMs to ensure the formation of BJP boards in municipal bodies. He alleged that crores of rupees were being spent as bribes to make BJP members chairmen and mayors, claiming that the money would ultimately be recovered from public works and burden people with corruption.

In a post on X, Gehlot wrote, “Democracy is being openly plundered in Rajasthan. An IAS officer from the Chief Minister's office is threatening collectors and SDMs to form the BJP board by any means necessary. To make BJP members chairmen and mayors, bribes running into crores of rupees are being distributed to independent and opposition councilors; those who refuse are being forcibly picked up by the police and intimidated.”

He questioned whether those spending large amounts to become mayors or chairmen would focus on public service or recovering their investment. “Think about it: the person who spends crores to become a mayor or chairman—will they serve the public, or will they be busy recovering their invested capital? The bigger the bribe, the bigger the recovery, and that recovery will come from files for roads, land allotments, drains, and every small or large public work meant for the people. For the next five years, the public will have to shell out massive bribes for every task in their own city. This isn't just BJP politics—it's a direct robbery of your pocket. The public must now wake up, or this plunder is sure to reach your doorstep,” the post read.

Opposition Leader Cites Repolling Results as Public Rebuke

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully said the BJP's 4-0 defeat in four wards where repolling was held in Jaipur was a message that people's voice cannot be suppressed by those in power.

He said democracy runs on people's trust and alleged that pressure from the police, administration and those in power cannot override the public mandate.

"In the face of the people's public opinion, the arrogance of power, dictatorship, and the entire government machinery ultimately prove to be dwarfed—this was demonstrated today by Jaipur. Even though the BJP secured a majority in the Jaipur Municipal Corporation, the complete wipeout of the BJP by 4-0 in the 4 wards requiring repolling is a clear message that the people want change, and their voice cannot be suppressed by the might of those in power," Jully said in a post on X.

"The Chief Minister should understand that democracy runs not on the pressure of the police, administration, and those in power, but on the trust of the people. In a democracy, the final decision rests with the people, and every arrogance is held accountable before the mandate of the masses," the post read.

(ANI)