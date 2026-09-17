PM Modi praised West Bengal women for choosing a 'new path of change'. He highlighted the BJP's 'Kotha Kom, Kaj Beshi' (Less talk, more work) motto as the foundation for the Annapurna Scheme, ensuring direct money transfers for women.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday commended the women of West Bengal for steering the state toward a "new path of change" following the historic political shift earlier this year. Speaking on Annapurna Divas being celebrated in West Bengal today, PM Modi highlighted the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) motto "Kotha Kom, Kaj Beshi" (Less talk, more work). He emphasised that the implementation of the Annapurna Scheme was based on this motto. The scheme aims to make the lives of Bengal's women easier and improve their ease of living.

'Kotha Kom, Kaj Beshi': PM on Annapurna Scheme

"On May 4 this year, Bengal chose a new path of change. And I know that in this change, the most crucial role has been played by the mothers and sisters of Bengal. You have seen many hardships in your life. You have waited for many things for a long time. That is why the core motto with which we moved forward is: "Kotha Kom, Kaj Beshi" (Less talk, more work). The Annapurna Scheme was launched with this very thought in mind," he said.

He noted that the work for the Annapurna scheme began within the initial days of government formation in West Bengal. The scheme has now matured and is benefiting a large number of women by direct money transfers into bank accounts. "Within just a few days of forming the government, work began on this scheme, and today, direct money transfers into bank accounts have started reaching such a large number of women. No cut-money, no middlemen. Now in Bengal, cut-money won't work," he said.

Empowering Women a 'High Priority' for BJP

Reiterating that solving every problem throughout the life cycle of women remains the highest priority of the BJP, PM Modi outlined a comprehensive list of key central initiatives targeted at empowering mothers and daughters. He said that the party implemented movements like Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao to prevent female foeticide and Matru Vandana Yojana during pregnancy. The administration began the construction of crores of toilets to reduce school dropout rates, high-interest rates via the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, and opening the doors of Sainik Schools to girl students. The State government also provided clean cooking gas under the Ujjwala Scheme, tap water supply via Har Ghar Nal Se Jal, free electricity under the Saubhagya Scheme, healthcare coverage through Ayushman Cards, and joint property ownership under PM Awas housing.

State Leaders Praise Prime Minister

West Bengal Minister Tapas Roy prayed for the healthy and long lifeof PM Modi, calling him a source of great inspiration. He said, "Today, across India, from the state and central governments to the party and its vast number of admirers, supporters, and well-wishers, the 140 crore citizens are celebrating the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We pray for his long life and continued well-being, hoping he remains healthy as he steers India toward progress and elevates the nation's standing on the global stage. PM Modi is a source of great inspiration for us. He is a truly dedicated and devoted leader who never thinks of himself."

Earlier today, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari met the beneficiaries of the Annapurna Yojana at the Bidhannagar Book Fair grounds. The Annapurna Yojana replaces the Lakshmi Bhandar Scheme of the TMC government, under which women from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes households received Rs 1,200 per month, and women from other categories got Rs 1,000. (ANI)