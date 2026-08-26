BJP's Nitin Nabin expressed grief over Nepal floods and said PM Modi has assured Nepal PM Balendra Shah of India's support. India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to the neighbouring country during the crisis.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Wednesday expressed grief over the loss of life and devastation caused by floods in Nepal and said India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to the neighbouring country. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah of India's support during the crisis.

In a post on X, Nabin wrote, "Deeply saddened by the widespread loss of life and devastation caused by the severe floods in Nepal. In this difficult time, I pray for the safety and well-being of our brothers and sisters in Nepal." Deeply saddened by the widespread loss of life and devastation caused by the severe floods in Nepal. In this difficult time, I pray for the safety and well-being of our brothers and sisters in Nepal. Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji spoke with Nepal’s Prime… — Nitin Nabin (@NitinNabin) August 26, 2026

"Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji spoke with Nepal's Prime Minister, Hon'ble Shri Balendra Shah Ji, assuring him that India is fully prepared to provide all possible humanitarian assistance during this hour of crisis," the post read.

Over 100 Indians Missing

Around 105 Indians were among the foreign nationals "reported missing" after a flash flood in the Bhote Koshi River in the Rasuwa area of Nepal, the country's Tourism Board said on Wednesday, stating that the information is based on preliminary agency-wise records received from tourism and travel companies.

PM Modi Assures Support to Nepal

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi spoke with Nepal Prime Minister Shah and conveyed condolences over the loss of lives due to floods in the Himalayan nation. He said India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance.

He said India stands firmly in solidarity with "sisters and brothers in Nepal" during this difficult time. "Spoke to Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the floods in Nepal. The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time. India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal. Our teams are coordinating closely on rescue and relief efforts," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Indian Embassy Engaged in Rescue Efforts

The Indian Embassy in Nepal said that it remains actively engaged with the authorities in Nepal for early rescue and relief of Indian nationals impacted by the severe flash floods. (ANI)