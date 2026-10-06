A heartwarming video shows a Hindu priest praising the hospitality he received while staying with a Muslim family in a border village of Kashmir. He praised the family for welcoming him and spoke about their support for a Hindu temple in the border village. The wholesome video has sparked warm reactions online.

A Hindu priest has shared a heartwarming glimpse of his stay with a Muslim family in Teetwal, a border village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. The video, posted by Instagram user Ashu Mishra, shows him preparing morning prasaad while speaking about the warmth and hospitality he received from his hosts. The priest said he was staying at the home of a Muslim man named Ahbaaz Khan. He showed the house's nameplate and spoke warmly about how the family welcomed him after his arrival.

According to the priest, Khan has also played a role in supporting a Hindu temple in the area. He said the temple was built despite the challenges faced during its construction and stressed that there are currently no Hindu families living in the immediate area.

He described the temple as beautiful and said Hindu rituals are performed there, with a Hindu priest taking care of worship. Khan, he said, looks after other arrangements connected with the temple.

'Their hospitality won my heart'

The priest said the family arranged a comfortable room for him and offered dinner when he arrived. However, he added that he generally cooks his own food while travelling, so he prepared his own meal.

His caption carried a message of harmony, saying the Muslim family's respect and hospitality had 'won his heart'. He described the experience as an example of love rising above religious boundaries.

The video has received overwhelmingly positive reactions. Some viewers praised the family for maintaining a spirit of coexistence, while others said people from different faiths should live together peacefully.

One commenter urged the priest to remain careful, but the priest responded positively, saying that if society wants more love, someone has to take the first step. He also thanked the commenter for being concerned about his safety.

Sharda Shaktipeeth's history and significance

Sharda Peeth is an ancient Hindu sacred and learning centre associated with Goddess Sharda, regarded as a form of Saraswati. Located across the Line of Control near Kishanganga River in Kupwara in present-day Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, it was historically known for scholarship and pilgrimage. Teetwal served as a base for the Sharda pilgrimage before Partition. The temple there was later rebuilt and opened in 2023, reviving an important link to Kashmir's religious heritage.