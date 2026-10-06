Kolkata Weather Update: Low Pressure Builds Up Before Durga Puja; Rain Alert Issued
Kolkata Weather Update: The weather office predicts rain in Bengal just before Durga Puja. They issued a yellow alert for Kolkata and several other districts for thunderstorms and gusty winds. The weather will likely turn dry from Sunday
Kolkata Weather
Only a few days remain for Durga Puja. People will soon hear the beats of the dhak in the pandals. Goddess Durga is arriving on earth. The weather office has a big surprise right now. They predict rain once again. A low-pressure system is building up just before the festival. Read on to know when the rain will start.
Weather Change
The weather changes again just as the monsoon leaves Bengal. The weather office issued a yellow alert for Kolkata on Thursday, October 8. The city will experience thunderstorms and rain. Gusty winds will blow at a speed of 30 to 40 kmph.
Weather To Change
Kolkata, Howrah, and Hooghly will see thunderstorms starting Thursday. North and South 24 Parganas will receive rain on Wednesday and Thursday. Purulia might also face thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday. Bankura has a chance of continuous rain from today, Tuesday, until Thursday.
Dry Weather
Bengal will see dry weather again from next Sunday, which marks Devipaksha. The state has no chance of heavy rainfall. The weather office confirmed this update. The weather will change across multiple districts from tomorrow.
North Bengal
North Bengal expects light rain and thunderstorms until Thursday. Winds will blow at 30 to 40 kmph. South Dinajpur and Malda might get rain today. This will continue until Thursday. Rain will decrease in North Bengal from Sunday, October 11. The region has no forecast for heavy rain at all.
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