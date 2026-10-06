A now-viral video shows a cute, innocent girl watering her pet Beagle because she thinks he will grow bigger. Keep scrolling to learn more about this adorable viral video.

Another day, another cute video on the internet. It goes without saying that social media has become everyone's one-stop destination to scroll through cute reels, life tips, cooking videos, and even some light-hearted fun videos that just make our day. Now, one such video has taken over the internet, and the innocence of it will melt your heart right away.

Girl's Innocent Act Takes Over The Internet

Yes, you read that right. In a now-viral video, a little girl is seen watering her pet Beagle with a watering can, only because her mother told her that it helps plants grow bigger. She innocently applied the same logic to her pet, and it's just too funny and cute at the same time. The video was shared by the kid's mother on social media, and it didn't take long to go massively viral. The caption of the video read, “ The logic she gave."

Take a look at the video here!

How Netizen's Reacted to This Sweet Act

It took no time for users to go gaga over this cute video. The reel instantly garnered millions of views and lakhs of likes. One user wrote, “I love these two so much.” Another user wrote, “Ap hi ki galti hai…instructions bot clear.” While another user wrote, “I love how patient Doodle is. He’s so innocent and cute.” One more comment read, “When anaa uses her 100% brain.”