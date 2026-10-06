CM Suvendu Adhikari said over 50% voting took place in Nandigram and Rejinagar bypolls, expressing confidence in a BJP win. He noted peaceful polling and commented on the detention of an MLA in Rejinagar, stating election rules apply to everyone.

With polling underway for the Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly bypolls in West Bengal, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday said that more than 50 per cent of the voting had taken place and expressed confidence that people were with the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to reporters in Nandigram after casting his vote, Adhikari said that polling was taking place peacefully and asserted that voters were supporting the BJP. "Voting is taking place peacefully. So far, 50 per cent of the voting has happened. The people are with Prime Minister Modi, with BJP," he said.

Adhikari had earlier cast his vote at his polling booth in Nandigram for the Assembly by-election.

High-Voltage Situation in Rejinagar

His remarks came amid a high-voltage situation in neighbouring Rejinagar, where Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief and MLA Humayun Kabir was detained by Rejinagar Police from his party office while polling was underway. Beldanga Sub-Divisional Police Officer Anandjit Hore said that Kabir was taken into custody for allegedly violating the law during the polling process.

Reacting to the detention, Adhikari said that election rules applied equally to all public representatives and that politicians could face action if they entered polling booths outside their designated areas.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote, Adhikari emphasised that security cover did not give politicians immunity to interfere in polling operations outside their designated booths. "Today even I... they could detain me as well. We have security cover, right? We are protectees—MLAs, MPs, ministers, the Chief Minister, everyone. Are they permitted to go outside [their designated] booth? He went outside of his booth and caused interference," Adhikari said.

Emphasising that election oversight rests with the Election Commission and not the state government, the Chief Minister said that any concerns regarding the polling process should be raised with the concerned election officials. "The Election Commission's rules apply in Nandigram and Rejinagar, right? The state government has no role in this. If you have any questions, ask the police observer in Rejinagar. If you have any questions, ask the CEO or the Election Commission's representative in Calcutta," he added.

AJUP Chief Alleges Police Interference

Earlier, Kabir cast his vote in the Rejinagar Assembly bypoll and alleged that police were interfering with the voting process at several booths. He also claimed that 64 people had been detained over the past two months.

Bypoll Background

Bypolls are being held in the Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly constituencies in West Bengal. The Nandigram seat fell vacant after Suvendu Adhikari won from two constituencies in the State Assembly elections earlier this year and chose to retain the other seat.

The Rejinagar seat fell vacant following the resignation of Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) founder Humayun Kabir, who had also secured victory from Nowda. (ANI)