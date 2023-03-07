Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Neiphiu Rio takes oath as Chief Minister of Nagaland for fifth term in presence of PM Modi

    Rio will lead an all-party opposition-less government, even as the NDPP-BJP alliance secured 37 seats in the 60-member House in the recent assembly polls in the northeastern state. All other parties in the state have extended their letters of support to the Rio-led alliance.

    Neiphiu Rio takes oath as Chief Minister of Nagaland for fifth term in presence of PM Modi AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 7, 2023, 3:45 PM IST

    NDPP leader Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday (March 7) took oath as the Chief Minister of Nagaland for the fifth term. The 72-year-old politician was administered the oath of secrecy by Governor La Ganesan.

    TR Zeliang and Y Patton were sworn-in as the deputy chief ministers of the state, while other members of the Rio cabinet also took oath. State BJP chief Temjen Imna Along, widely popular on social media across the country for his sense of humour, and Salhoutuonuo Kruse, one of the two women elected to Nagaland assembly for the first time, were among those who were sworn-in as members of the council of ministers.

    Also read: Delhi: Kenyan man smuggles 7 kg gold worth Rs 3.4 crore in portable O2 concentrator, held at IGI

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and Assam Chief Minister and NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma were among those present on the occasion.

    Rio will lead an all-party opposition-less government, even as the NDPP-BJP alliance secured 37 seats in the 60-member House in the recent assembly polls in the northeastern state. All other parties in the state have extended their letters of support to the Rio-led alliance.

    Earlier today, NPP leader Conrad Sangma was sworn in as chief minister of Meghalaya on Tuesday along with 11 members of his council of ministers.

    Also read: 'Will not spare anyone': Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya warns Centre over CBI questioning

    Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar, both from the NPP, took oath as deputy chief ministers, underlining the strength of the regional party in the rainbow coalition which has come to power.

    BJP's Alexander Laloo Hek, UDP's Paul Lyngdoh and Kyrmen Shylla, and Shakliar Warjri of the HSPDP also took oath as ministers. 

    In all seven other MLAs from the National People's Party (NPP), two from the UDP and one each from BJP and HSPDP were also administered the oath of secrecy as members in Sangma's cabinet by Governor Phagu Chauhan at Raj Bhavan.

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2023, 3:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi Kenyan man smuggles 7 kg gold worth Rs 3.4 crore in portable O2 concentrator, held at IGI AJR

    Delhi: Kenyan man smuggles 7 kg gold worth Rs 3.4 crore in portable O2 concentrator, held at IGI

    Will not spare anyone Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya warns Centre over CBI questioning AJR

    'Will not spare anyone': Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya warns Centre over CBI questioning

    NPP chief Conrad Sangma sworn in as Meghalaya CM for second consecutive term; check details AJR

    NPP chief Conrad Sangma sworn in as Meghalaya CM for second consecutive term; check details

    This is my answer to Taliban Afghan girl gets gold medal in MA; tops Gujarat University AJR

    'This is my answer to Taliban': Afghan girl gets gold medal in MA; tops Gujarat University

    Attukal Pongala 2023: Watch lakhs of women throng Thiruvananthapuram's Bhagavathy temple for festivities AJR

    Attukal Pongala 2023: Watch lakhs of women throng Thiruvananthapuram's Bhagavathy temple for festivities

    Recent Stories

    Holi 2023: Ajay Devgn, Ananya Panday, Sidharth-Kiara, Kartik Aaryan and other celebs send colourful wishes RBA

    Holi 2023: Ajay Devgn, Ananya Panday, Sidharth-Kiara, Kartik Aaryan and other celebs send colourful wishes

    GPAT 2023: Registration deadline extended until March 31; know important dates, steps - adt

    GPAT 2023: Registration deadline extended until March 31; know important dates, steps

    WPL 2023: UP Warriorz's Grace Harris geared up for challenge against Delhi Capitals snt

    WPL 2023: UP Warriorz's Grace Harris geared up for challenge against Delhi Capitals

    Holi 2023: 5 popular Bhojpuri dance songs to play during this festival season RBA

    Holi 2023: 5 popular Bhojpuri dance songs to play during this festival season

    Delhi Kenyan man smuggles 7 kg gold worth Rs 3.4 crore in portable O2 concentrator, held at IGI AJR

    Delhi: Kenyan man smuggles 7 kg gold worth Rs 3.4 crore in portable O2 concentrator, held at IGI

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon