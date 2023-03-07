Delhi: Kenyan man smuggles 7 kg gold worth Rs 3.4 crore in portable O2 concentrator, held at IGI

It is reportedly said that the passenger arrived at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport from Nairobi on Monday afternoon. The officials "discreetly" followed the Kenyan passenger from the flight gate on the basis of suspicion and profiling.

In a recent development, a Kenyan passenger was on Monday (March 6) arrested by Customs officials for allegedly carrying seven gold bars, worth around Rs 3.4 crore, which were hidden in a portable oxygen concentrator.

It is reportedly said that the passenger arrived at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport from Nairobi on Monday afternoon. The officials "discreetly" followed the Kenyan passenger from the flight gate on the basis of suspicion and profiling.

Also read: 'Will not spare anyone': Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya warns Centre over CBI questioning

"The passenger is a medical professional. He was carrying a portable oxygen concentrator to provide oxygen to a four-month-old infant. The passenger, who was holding the portable oxygen concentrator, had attached the oxygen mask on the infant's face. He pretended that the baby was critically ill and needed oxygen supply," a Customs official said.

"On personal search, taking due care for the safety of the infant, seven bars of gold, weighing around 7kg, were recovered. The baby was found to be fit on examination," the official added.

Also read: Land-for-jobs scam case: CBI grills RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav; check details

"The passenger has been placed under arrest. Further investigations are underway," the official further said.

In a similar incident, gold bars weighing 4 kg were recovered from the lavatory of an aircraft at IGIA on Friday. It was recovered after rummaging through the flight when it landed in Delhi. The seized gold was estimated to be around Rs 1.9 crore.