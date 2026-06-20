Nationwide administrative and security preparations are intensified for the NEET-UG re-examination on Sunday. Measures include inspections in Delhi, extensive deployment of personnel in Prayagraj, and heightened police presence in Ajmer.

Ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, scheduled to take place across the country on Sunday, administrative and security preparations have been intensified nationwide to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the high-stakes medical entrance examination. In the national capital, inspection rounds are underway to finalise arrangements at various centres. An observer visiting the Government Boys Senior Secondary (GBSS) school in Ashok Vihar, Delhi, expressed satisfaction with the readiness of the facilities. "Everything has been checked and found fit for the exam. Five schools have been designated as centres here. This is the first centre, and we now have to visit the others," the observer told ANI.

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Preparations in Uttar Pradesh

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, District Magistrate of Prayagraj, Manish Kumar Verma, detailed the extensive arrangements made for the district. Speaking on the security arrangements, Verma told ANI, "The NEET exam is scheduled to be held at 47 centers in Prayagraj district, and approximately 23,000 students will participate. Considering the sensitivity of this exam, we have made adequate preparations. Static and sector personnel have been deployed at each center, under whose supervision the entire exam will be conducted. Adequate police and paramilitary forces have also been deployed to assist them. Personnel will be present from the time the question paper reaches the center to the time it is collected and returned."

The DM further emphasised the logistical support provided to students, particularly regarding transportation and the prevailing weather conditions. "To ensure there is no inconvenience at the railway and bus stations, appropriate instructions have been issued after meetings with railway and roadways officials. The reduced fare rates announced by the state government for students are being strictly followed. Everyone has been sensitised to ensure that students do not face any inconvenience while returning. An ARTO team has been deployed to ensure there are no transportation problems within the city. Considering the heat, medical teams and ambulances have also been deployed... we are fully prepared," he added.

Security Measures in Ajmer

The Ajmer district administration has completed all security arrangements for the NEET-UG re-examination, with around 300 police personnel set to be deployed across examination centres to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of the exam. Speaking on the security preparations, Ajmer Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Himanshu Jangid said that extensive measures have been put in place across the district's examination centres. According to the ASP, police personnel have been instructed to remain alert and enforce examination guidelines strictly. Armed guards will accompany the transportation of question papers and answer sheets, while strong rooms at all examination centres will remain under police supervision.

NTA Guidelines and Exam Details

The NTA has advised candidates to reach their examination centres between 11 am and 1:30 pm, noting that entry gates will close at 1:30 pm. The examination will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode from 2 pm to 5:15 pm across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. More than 22.79 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the test on June 21. (ANI)