A Patna court has scheduled the final arguments for educator Faisal Khan's ('Khan Sir') anticipatory bail plea for June 25 in a coaching institute firing case. The court has granted him interim relief, ordering no coercive action by police.

Advocate Arvind Kumar Mawar, representing educator Faisal Khan (known as 'Khan Sir'), stated that the court has fixed June 25 for final arguments regarding the anticipatory bail plea in the coaching institute firing case.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking on the progress of the case, Mawar said, "The case diary requested by the judge was submitted by the police and handed to the public prosecutor for preparation. It will be returned on the 23rd, and the next date fixed for final arguments is the 25th. Custody has been extended until then." He further added that the bail hearing for the guards involved would also take place on the same day, as all matters are linked. "Final hearing and decisions on bail will take place on the 25th," Mawar confirmed.

Court Grants Interim Relief

A Bihar Court has granted interim relief to educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as 'Khan Sir', during the hearing of his anticipatory bail plea. The court upheld a 'no coercive action' order, directing the police not to take any harsh action against him until the next hearing in connection with the coaching institute firing case.

Police Investigation and FIR Details

Earlier, the Patna Police had registered an FIR against Faisal Khan and two others in connection with the June 2 firing and vandalism incident outside his coaching institute. The FIR registration took place days after a group of people allegedly vandalised the Khan Global Studies Institute and pelted stones at its premises earlier that week. Two guards associated with the institute were arrested based on video evidence, officials said today.

According to a press release issued by the Office of the City Superintendent of Police (Central), Patna, the incident occurred on the night of June 2 at approximately 10:10 PM. A group of individuals reportedly engaged in stone-pelting and vandalism at the Khan Global Studies coaching centre.

"Following the incident, Case No. 410/26 was registered, and an investigation was launched. During the course of the probe, a video was recovered which showed two individuals engaging in aerial firing following the act of vandalism," the police statement read.

Upon verification of the video footage, the police identified and detained two guards associated with the institute. Based on the investigation into the sequence of events and the recovery of the weapons, the police named Khan Sir and two others in the FIR under the abetment and Arms Act sections. (ANI)