In Visakhapatnam, a parent of a NEET-UG re-exam candidate urged the government for better exam management, citing recurring issues causing stress and financial strain on students and families. He appealed for corrective measures to prevent future problems.

A parent accompanying a candidate appearing for the NEET-UG re-examination on Sunday urged the government and authorities to ensure better management of examinations, saying repeated issues were causing stress to both students and their families.

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Parent Highlights Recurring Issues and Stress

Ganesh, whose daughter's appeared examination is scheduled at a centre in Andhra University, said students and parents had been facing difficulties due to recurring issues related to examinations. He said his daughter had earlier appeared for an examination at a Polytechnic Centre but had encountered problems, and was now appearing for the re-examination at Andhra University.

Ganesh further said repeated disruptions placed an additional burden on students who were already preparing for a highly competitive examination. He urged the government and officials to take corrective measures to ensure that such situations do not recur in the future.

"Many children are suffering a lot. Such mistakes should not happen again and again. Therefore, we are requesting the government and officials to manage this properly and rectify it," he said.

Financial and Emotional Burden on Families

He further said that parents were also facing difficulties and that repeated demands on students to continue preparing for examinations caused them distress.

Referring to the financial burden associated with medical entrance preparation, he said families invest significant amounts of money in coaching and related expenses. "We are preparing for this MBBS by spending a lot of money. The coaching centres are also repeatedly demanding money, and poor people like us cannot afford that much money," he said.

Ganesh appealed to the authorities to ensure proper conduct of examinations and prevent similar issues in the future.

Nationwide Exam and Minister's Message

The NEET-UG re-examination is being conducted on Sunday across the country. More than 22.79 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the examination at 5,440 centres across 551 cities in India and 14 centres abroad.

Earlier on Sunday Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed his faith in the National Testing Agency, state governments and people in the education sector and conveyed his best wishes to students sitting for the NEET-UG exam, stating that they should appear in the test without worry and fear. (ANI)