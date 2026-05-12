NSUI President Vinod Jakhar demands strict action for the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, calling for the Education Minister's resignation. The Centre has cancelled the May 3 exam and ordered a CBI probe into the matter.

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) National President Vinod Jakhar on Tuesday demanded that the government take the strictest action against those who were involved in the paper leak of NEET-UG 2026, underlining that the future of aspirants who prepare with utmost diligence and integrity has been sold off. "Students from every corner of the nation are out on the streets. NEET aspirants are out on the streets. Where is the government? Today, the future of those who prepared for the NEET examination with utmost diligence and integrity has been sold off. I demand that the government take the strictest possible action against the culprits and ensure that anyone involved in this conspiracy receives severe punishment," he said.

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NSUI Demands Minister's Resignation, SC-led Probe

He further demanded that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan take full accountability for the paper leak and tender his resignation. "Certain individuals of the government and the administration are involved in this matter. The government, specifically, Dharmendra Pradhan, must accept accountability for this failure and should tender his resignation," he said.

Demanding a thorough investigation into the case, he added, "Our primary demand is that the National Testing Agency (NTA) be banned. We demand that the investigation be conducted under the supervision of the Supreme Court. This is because we have no faith in the government."

Protestors Criticise Recurrent Leaks

A protestor noted that this is the third time in a row that the NEET exam paper has been leaked. He urged the government to take strict action against the 'paper mafia'. "This paper was leaked last year, and the year before that, too. That's thrice in a row. Our protest is agaisnt the government and the paper 'mafia'. Cancelling the paper is not the solution. Instead of cancelling the paper, the centre should destroy the root cause by eradicating the paper mafia," he said.

Another criticized the centre, "Is this how they (the government) will make India the 'vishwaguru'?" Not just Rajasthan, but the paper leak has also become a norm in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh."

Government Cancels NEET-UG 2026, Orders CBI Probe

This comes after the Centre on Tuesday cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3 and announced that the country's biggest undergraduate medical entrance test will be re-conducted on dates to be notified separately. The government has also referred the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a comprehensive probe into the allegations.

In a statement, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said the decision was taken after inputs were examined in coordination with central agencies, and findings shared by law enforcement agencies raised concerns over the integrity of the examination process. "On the basis of the inputs subsequently examined by NTA in coordination with the central agencies, and the investigative findings shared by the law enforcement agencies, and in order to ensure that there is transparency in the system, the National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on 3 May 2026 and to re-conduct the examination on dates that will be notified separately," the statement said.

The agency said the "present examination process could not be allowed to stand." The NTA further said the Government of India has decided to hand over the matter to the CBI for a "comprehensive inquiry" into the allegations. (ANI)