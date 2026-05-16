CBI arrested Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, a senior Botany teacher from Pune, the alleged mastermind behind the NEET-UG 2026 Biology paper leak. An NTA-appointed expert, she leaked questions in special coaching classes, with nine arrests so far.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) identified and arrested another mastermind, who was the source for the leak of NEET-UG 2026 Examination Biology questions. According to a press release, the key accused, namely Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, a Senior Botany Teacher from Pune, Maharashtra, has been arrested in Delhi after thorough interrogation by the CBI. She was involved in the NEET UG 2026 examination process and appointed by NTA as an expert. She had complete access to the Botany and Zoology question papers.

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During April, she had mobilised prospective NEET examination candidates through Manisha Wagmare of Pune (already arrested on May 14) and conducted special coaching classes for these students at her Pune residence. During these classes, she explained and disclosed various questions from Botany and Zoology subjects and made the students note down the same in their notebooks and also mark in their textbooks. The majority of these questions tallied with the actual question paper of NEET UG 2026Examination held on May 3.

Nationwide Searches Conducted

In the last 24 hours, CBI also conducted searches at six locations across the country and seized several incriminating documents, laptops, bank statements and mobile phones. A detailed analysis of the seized items is going on.

Case Background and Arrests

It may be recalled that CBI registered this case on May 12 based on the written complaint given by the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India, pertaining to the paper leak of the NEET-UG 2026 examination. Immediately after registration of the case, special teams were formed and searches were conducted at various locations across the country, and several suspects were picked up and interrogated. So far, nine accused have been arrested in this case from Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Nasik, Pune and Ahliyanagar. Out of these, five accused have already been produced before the court and taken into a seven-day police custody remand for detailed interrogation. The other two accused, who were arrested yesterday, have been produced before the court in Pune and shifted to Delhi after taking a transit remand. They are being produced before the Delhi court.

Investigation Continues

Investigation is continuing with the special teams, and the investigation conducted so far has brought out the actual source of the leakage of Chemistry and Biology papers, as well as the middlemen involved in mobilising the students who paid lakhs of rupees to attend the special coaching classes where the questions which would come in the NEET UG-2026 exam were dictated and discussed. CBI is committed to a comprehensive, impartial and professional investigation in this case. (ANI)