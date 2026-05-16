GUJCOST develops Tropic of Cancer Science Park in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district to promote scientific thinking. Inaugurated by CM Bhupendra Patel, the park has already attracted 3,500 visitors, becoming a popular science tourism spot.

To cultivate scientific thinking among the people of Gujarat, particularly students, and to create awareness about the geographical significance of the Tropic of Cancer passing through the state, the Gujarat Council on Science and Technology (GUJCOST) under the Department of Science and Technology developed the Tropic of Cancer Science Park in Sabarkantha district. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the park on March 11, 2026, at Salal village in Sabarkantha. The initiative marks an important step towards strengthening science education and nurturing curiosity and scientific awareness among young minds.

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Inauguration and Early Success

As per the release," Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently highlighted the need to develop a scientific temperament among children and encourage greater understanding of the possibilities offered by modern science." "The Science Park is emerging as a popular destination for science tourism, drawing tourists as well as visitors with a keen interest in science. So far, about 3,500 visitors have visited the Tropic of Cancer Science Park in the two months since its inauguration, and the number of visitors is expected to increase further during the ongoing summer vacation," the release said.

GUJCOST has developed the park at an estimated cost of Rs 8 crore across 5,930 sq. metres.

During the inauguration, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated that such initiatives play an important role in developing scientific thinking among citizens, especially students. The park will serve as an interactive centre for education and research, offering visitors an understanding of the geographical and astronomical significance of the Tropic of Cancer, the Earth-Sun relationship, and seasonal changes.

The Significance of the Tropic of Cancer

The tropical region refers to the part of the Earth located between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn and is known for its rich biodiversity. Nearly 40 per cent of the Earth's land area falls within this tropical belt.

The Tropic of Cancer, also known as the Northern Tropic, is one of the five major latitude circles of the Earth. It marks the northernmost point where the Sun can appear directly overhead at noon. The Tropic of Cancer is an imaginary line located at 23.50 degrees north of the Equator. It passes through 16 countries, three continents and six water bodies across the world, including India. In India, it passes through eight states: Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Tripura and Mizoram. In Gujarat, it passes through seven districts: Aravalli, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Surendranagar, Patan and Kutch. As the line passes through the northern part of Gujarat, the state experiences extreme climatic conditions, including extremely hot and cold temperatures.

To create awareness and understanding about the Tropic of Cancer (TOC) and its significance, and to develop the site as a centre for research and exploration, the Tropic of Cancer Science Park has been developed on the Himmatnagar Highway in Sabarkantha district.

An Interactive and Immersive Experience

The Highlight of this park is that it allows visitors to experience science beyond textbooks. Through a range of exhibits and installations, the park explains how the Earth's tilt influences seasonal changes, how the movement and shadows of the Sun vary throughout the year, and how a sundial helps measure time and the Sun's position. Together, these features transform the park into a living open-air science laboratory for students and visitors alike.

Designed as a unique and self-explanatory platform, the park has outdoor exhibits, astronomical structures and visitor facilities that together create an engaging learning experience. It is emerging as an attractive destination for science enthusiasts as well as tourists. Visitors can experience standing on a globally significant latitude line, explore interactive science exhibits, enjoy the natural surroundings and participate in cultural programmes.

Beyond promoting science tourism, the park is opening new avenues for local employment and development. For students and teachers, it serves as a living centre for learning, exploration and scientific understanding.

The Tropic of Cancer Science Park is a distinctive scientific and educational initiative by GUJCOST, transforming an abstract geographical concept into an engaging and informative experience for visitors. (ANI)