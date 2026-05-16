PM Modi lauded India-Netherlands ties in The Hague, calling it a "symbol of Indian friendship." He addressed global crises, promoted future-ready supply chains, and urged the diaspora to invest in India's unprecedented transformation.

The Hague a 'Living Symbol of Indian Friendship'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded the strong people-to-people ties between India and the Netherlands and referred to the "love and enthusiasm" at an Indian community event here and said It seems like The Hague "has become a living symbol of Indian friendship".

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The Prime Minister, who addressed the gathering, referred to the popularity of tulips in the Netherlands and lotus in India. "The Netherlands is known for tulips, just as India is known for the lotus. Both the tulip and the lotus teach us that whether the roots are in water or in the earth, one gains both beauty and strength," he said.

"Seeing so much love and enthusiasm, I forgot for a moment that I am in the Netherlands, and it felt like I was attending a festival in India only... It seems like The Hague has become a living symbol of Indian friendship," he added.

Global Challenges and Future-Ready Supply Chains

He pointed to the energy crisis caused by the West Asia crisis and said the decade has been full of challenges and if the situation does not change quickly, the achievements of past decades could be wiped away. PM Modi said the world today is talking about the need of resilient supply chains and India and the Netherlands are making endeavours to establish a future-ready supply chain." "The world is dealing with new challenges. First Corona, then war and today's energy crisis. This decade is becoming full of challenges. If the situation is not changed rapidly, the achievements of last multiple decades will be wasted and a huge section of the world's population will drown in poverty... In such times, India and the Netherlands are making endeavours to establish a future-ready supply chain...".

India's Unprecedented Transformation

PM Modi said India is undergoing a phase of unprecedented transformation. "Today, India is dreaming big... India's youth aspires to propel the country forward in the fields of AI and semiconductors... India is home to the world's third-largest startup ecosystem... Contemporary India is undergoing a phase of unprecedented transformation... The country is operating the world's largest government-funded health insurance scheme," he said.

Strengthening Economic Ties

PM Modi said India and the Netherlands are working together in various sectors, including energy security and water security. "The FTA between India and the EU will further strengthen the partnership between India and the Netherlands. The Netherlands will become a natural gateway for Indian businesses to enter Europe, and our Indian community can serve as a trusted bridge in this journey," he said.

He also urged the diaspora to invest more in India. "I appeal to the Indian community in the Netherlands to contribute to India as much as possible, which will increase the country's potential and also give more returns on your investment. This is Modi's guarantee," he said.

Celebrating the Indian Diaspora

On his arrival for the Indian community reception, PM Modi was accorded a warm and spirited welcome by a large gathering of the Indian diaspora and friends of India in the Netherlands. He praised the Indian diaspora for its contributions to the Dutch society and for serving as a living bridge of friendship between India and the Netherlands.

He also recalled the deep and enduring historical ties of the Surinami-Hindustani community with India, and commended their efforts to preserve and celebrate their rich cultural heritage across generations.

Prime Minister highlighted that the large number of Indian professionals in the technology sector and the growing number of Indian students in Dutch universities, particularly in innovation-driven fields, were adding strength to the contemporary partnership between the two countries.

He further noted that sports linkages, in particular cricket and hockey, were contributing to a new vibrancy to the close people-to-people ties between the two countries.The Prime Minister underlined that bilateral cooperation with the Netherlands was steadily expanding, with technology and innovation emerging as key focus areas.

A Call to Contribute to Viksit Bharat

He underscored the robust and growing trade and economic relationship between the two countries, noting that the Netherlands is among India's largest export destinations in Europe and one of its foremost investment partners. He added that the India-EU Free Trade Agreement would further unlock new opportunities for both sides. Prime Minister highlighted the growth and progress happening in India and referred to the investment in infrastructure, manufacturing, clean energy, and digital systems.

The PM Modi assured the community that the government stood firmly behind every Indian living abroad and remained committed to their welfare. He called upon them to actively contribute to the Viksit Bharat journey by leveraging their experience in the Netherlands.

The Netherlands is home to the largest number of Indian origin people in mainland Europe, including around 2,00,000 members of the Surinami-Hindustani community. In this regard, he highlighted the liberalisation in OCI eligibility for the Surinami-Hindustani diaspora from the fourth generation to sixth generation.

PM Modi is in the Netherlands in the second leg of his five-nation visit. He reached the Netherlands from the UAE. (ANI)