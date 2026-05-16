A 21-year-old man was stabbed to death in Delhi's Anand Parbat. Police arrested a 22-year-old man and apprehended a minor. The murder was reportedly in retaliation for a previous altercation, with the murder weapon also recovered.

The Central District Delhi Police arrested one accused and apprehended a minor in connection with the stabbing death of a 21-year-old man in Anand Parbat.

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The incident occurred on the night of May 15, 2026, near Ramjas Park in Punjabi Basti, Baljeet Nagar. Three boys were passing through the area when they were attacked by a group of 10-15 youths. One of the victims was dragged into the jungle area of the park and stabbed.

Police found the young man unconscious near the park's boundary wall with injuries to his chest and head. He was declared dead on the spot. The deceased was identified through a SIM card found in his mobile phone.

Investigation Reveals Retaliation as Motive

A case was registered at PS Anand Parbat under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. A special team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Subhash Chander, under the supervision of ACP Sunil Kumar, immediately began investigations.

A friend of the deceased, who managed to escape, told police that the attack stemmed from a quarrel two days earlier. The victim and his friends had allegedly assaulted a person named "Kanchi", leading to the retaliatory attack.

Arrests and Recovery

Acting on intelligence and information from secret sources, police arrested Virat aka Gattu (22) from Baljeet Nagar. At his instance, the murder weapon, a knife, was recovered from the jungle near the crime scene.

One 15-year-old boy, classified as a Child in Conflict with Law (CCL), was also apprehended. Both admitted their roles during interrogation.

Police have seized the clothes worn by the accused at the time of the crime. Efforts are underway to nab the remaining co-accused.

The swift action has been praised as a quick breakthrough in what initially appeared to be a blind murder case.