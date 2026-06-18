Central Railway will run a full weekday schedule for Mumbai local trains on Sunday for NEET-UG 2026 aspirants. The NTA confirmed the exam will be held on June 21 as planned, urging students to ignore rumours and trust official sources.

Central Railway to Run Full Weekday Schedule for NEET Aspirants

In a significant move to facilitate travel for NEET-UG 2026 aspirants, Central Railway on Thursday announced the cancellation of its Sunday schedule for Mumbai Local trains this coming Sunday. To ensure seamless connectivity for students appearing for the examination, all 1,820 local services will operate according to the regular weekday timetable. Furthermore, the railway administration has confirmed that there will be no mega block on any Central Railway routes on June 21, 2026. Typically, Central Railway operates a reduced schedule on Sundays, with a maximum of 1,478 services running. By transitioning to the full weekday operational capacity, authorities aim to prevent overcrowding and ensure that students reach their examination centers punctually.

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NTA Issues Reassurance Ahead of Exam

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) issued a reassuring message to candidates appearing for the NEET UG 2026 examination, scheduled to be held in three days, urging them to stay calm and rely only on official communications. In a series of posts on X, the NTA addressed the students, acknowledging their hard work and preparation. "The NEET UG 2026 examination is just three days away. To every candidate: you have worked hard, you have prepared, and now is the time to trust your effort. Stay calm, rest well, and focus on doing your best. That is all that is asked of you," the NTA stated.

The agency firmly dismissed speculations regarding any changes to the exam timeline. "The examination will be conducted as scheduled. Please do not be swayed by rumours of postponement or by the noise on social media. Rely only on official communication from NTA," the message read.

Robust Security Measures in Place

NTA highlighted the robust security measures in place to ensure a fair environment for all candidates. "We want to reassure you that extensive arrangements are in place for a safe, secure and fair examination, in close coordination with relevant ministries, state governments and security agencies. The integrity of this process is our highest priority, and robust, multi-layered safeguards have been put in place. Any attempt at malpractice will be dealt with firmly - because protecting honest, hardworking students is exactly what this is about," the agency added.

Mental Health Support for Aspirants

The agency also highlighted mental health support resources, if students feel stressed, stating: "If the pressure feels heavy, please know you are not alone. The MANAS mental-health helpline (14416) is available, and support is there for anyone who needs it. Reaching out is a sign of strength."

Appeal for a Calm Environment

The NTA also made a humble appeal to the community, requesting parents, teachers, and citizens to foster a calm environment for the aspirants. The agency urged stakeholders to refrain from sharing unverified information, ensuring that students can approach the examination with a steady and untroubled mind.

"Breathe, trust yourselves, and give it your best. We are with you," the NTA concluded in its message to students.

Reason for Re-examination

The NEET examination held last month was cancelled following allegations of question paper leakage, after which authorities announced that the re-examination would be conducted on June 21. (ANI)