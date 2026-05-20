The student wing of the RJD held a massive protest in Patna against alleged NEET-UG 2024 irregularities and paper leak, burning effigies of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the NTA while demanding accountability from the government.

RJD Stages Protest Over NEET-UG Irregularities

The student wing of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Wednesday staged a massive protest in the state capital against the alleged irregularities and paper leak in the NEET-UG 2024 examination, demanding accountability from the Central government. The protesters, gathered under the banner of the Socialist Students Association of India (SSAI), held a demonstration and burned effigies of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the National Testing Agency (NTA).

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Speaking to ANI, RJD Yuva Bihar General Secretary Kundan Yadav said the agitation was launched following the instructions of party leader Tejashwi Yadav. "On the directions of Tejashwi Yadav, we had organised a protest and effigy burning programme under the banner of SSAI. We are being distanced from our democratic right to protest and agitate by the current government," Yadav alleged.

Adding to the attack, RJD HQ incharge Mukund Singh stated that the "distress" among the student community is a direct result of the government's failure to conduct fair examinations. "The future of lakhs of children was toyed with. We have taken to the streets to show Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and PM Narendra Modi that we are distressed. The whole system is corrupt. The people and children of Bihar will not forgive them," Singh said. The RJD leaders further claimed that the paper leak has caused immense mental agony to aspirants who spent years preparing for the medical entrance exam.

Government Responds to Controversy

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan chaired a high-level review meeting to assess preparations for the upcoming NEET-UG re-examination scheduled on June 21. According to an official statement, Pradhan directed officials to ensure "complete integrity and transparency" in the conduct of the re-examination and stressed that all shortcomings identified in the earlier process must be comprehensively addressed.

Directives for Re-examination

The Minister instructed officials to conduct coordination meetings with District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police across states to ensure effective monitoring and strict security arrangements at examination centres. Pradhan also directed authorities to make adequate arrangements for students, including transportation, drinking water and other essential facilities, while emphasising that vigilance and security should remain uncompromised.

Future Corrective Measures

As a corrective measure following the controversy, the Union Education Minister had earlier announced that NEET-UG would be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode from next year onward. NEET-UG 2026, which was conducted on May 3 by the National Testing Agency (NTA), was cancelled on May 12 following allegations of a coordinated paper leak. The examination was held across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad at over 5,400 centres, with more than 22 lakh candidates appearing for the test. (ANI)