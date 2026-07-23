Parliament turned into a battleground over the NEET leak as the INDIA bloc demanded Education Minister Pradhan's resignation. The ruling NDA countered, accusing the Opposition of disrupting a debate on the issue, leading to a major face-off.

Parliament Adjourned Amid Protests

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Parliament premises turned into a political battleground on Thursday as a direct face-off erupted between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition INDIA bloc over the NEET-UG paper leak. The Opposition is demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, while the NDA has accused them of deliberately blocking a debate on the issue.The confrontation unfolded both inside Parliament and outside at Makar Dwar, where MPs from the two alliances staged parallel protests. While INDIA bloc leaders carried placards demanding accountability for the paper leak and Pradhan's resignation, NDA MPs countered with banners accusing the Opposition of avoiding discussion on the issue and spreading misinformation. The protest intensified when CPI(M) MP John Brittas attempted to display a banner seeking the Education Minister's resignation, which BJP MP Arun Singh tried to snatch away. The incident led to a face-off between MPs from both sides, prompting Parliament security personnel to form a human chain to prevent physical confrontation. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and BJP leaders were also seen exchanging slogans during the standoff.

The protests coincided with repeated disruptions in both Houses of Parliament. The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till noon after Opposition members raised slogans over the irregularities in the NEET-UG examination, while similar scenes were witnessed in the Lok Sabha.

Opposition Demands Resignation, PM Promises Action

The INDIA bloc, led by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and other Opposition leaders, reiterated that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan must resign before any discussion on the issue could take place. Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on the issue "instigative" and maintained that accountability must precede debate. "Today, Prime Minister has made a statement. This is an instigative statement. The Education Minister should resign; only then we will be ready to have a discussion," Kharge said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke his silence on the controversy, announcing that the government would establish fast-track courts to ensure swift punishment for those involved in examination paper leaks. "Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks... Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared," the Prime Minister posted on X.

Reacting sharply, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi accused the government of shielding those responsible for the alleged collapse of the examination system. "You are the one who has harmed the future of our youth the most. You allowed and encouraged the total capture and destruction of our education system--and protected every person responsible for it," Gandhi wrote on X, reiterating the Opposition's demand for Pradhan's dismissal and an apology to students. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that the Prime Minister was avoiding parliamentary scrutiny. "The PM does not have the courage to stand up in Parliament, speak, and engage in serious debate like all his predecessors did... The post demonstrates that he is shaken and rattled," Ramesh said in a post on X.

NDA Accuses Opposition of Avoiding Debate

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju rejected the Opposition's allegations, asserting that the government was prepared for a comprehensive discussion but objected to the condition that the Education Minister resign first. "All parties have demanded that NEET be discussed... We requested that we decide among ourselves how and for how long the discussion would proceed but don't impose conditions. Your intention to impose conditions is not correct because you want to stop the discussion," Rijiju said. He also referred to the Prime Minister's announcement on fast-track courts, urging the Opposition not to politicise the issue.

Outside Parliament, BJP MPs accused the Congress of disrupting proceedings instead of participating in debate. BJP MP Sambit Patra said the Congress was "fleeing" from discussion despite the government's willingness to debate the issue. "The Congress Party flees from discussing the issues that actually need debate... A consensus has emerged that there must be an in-depth discussion on paper leaks and stringent laws, but the Congress does not want a debate in Parliament; it only wants to play politics," Patra said.

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi echoed similar views. "We BJP and NDA MPs stood outside Parliament to demand that a debate on NEET and the education system take place inside the House--a debate the Congress is attempting to block. The BJP and NDA government is completely sensitive to this matter," he said, referring to the government's decision to establish fast-track courts.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin challenged Rahul Gandhi and the Opposition to participate in a parliamentary debate. "The NDA government is fully prepared to discuss the future of students and youth at every level. However, Rahul Gandhi, the Congress, and the entire Opposition are shying away from the discussion because they know their duplicity will be exposed," he alleged.

Opposition Moves Notices in Parliament

Meanwhile, several Opposition leaders submitted notices seeking suspension of parliamentary business to discuss the examination crisis. Congress MP KC Venugopal moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, describing a "severe and ongoing crisis" in India's examination system. He alleged that 152 examination paper leaks had affected major competitive examinations and demanded Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, a detailed discussion on NEET and CBSE, and withdrawal of cases against protesting students.

Similar Rule 267 notices were submitted in the Rajya Sabha by DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, CPI MP Sandosh Kumar P and Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain, all seeking discussions on systemic failures in the examination system and demanding accountability from the government. Congress MP Hibi Eden also moved a privilege motion alleging breach of parliamentary privileges after Rahul Gandhi and several Congress MPs were allegedly manhandled by Delhi Police during earlier protests.

Student Protests Continue

Meanwhile, protests continued outside Parliament at Jantar Mantar and surrounding areas, where student groups and activists reiterated their demand for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), spearheading the agitation, announced nationwide peaceful protests on July 24 and declared the resignation of the Education Minister "non-negotiable." Its leaders also said they were willing to hold talks with the government at Jantar Mantar or a neutral venue but maintained that accountability must precede negotiations.

Delhi Police, which has registered multiple FIRs in connection with the ongoing demonstrations, clarified that the routine renewal of powers under the National Security Act had no connection with the ongoing protests and urged citizens not to spread misinformation. Police also confirmed that several officers, including senior officials, were injured during clashes following the July 20 "Sansad Chalo" march where Delhi Police used brutal force on unarmed student protestors near Jantar Mantar, severely injuring several demonstrators in the process. (ANI)