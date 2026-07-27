The Lok Sabha standoff over the Public Examinations Bill is set to end, with Congress agreeing to a discussion. Rahul Gandhi will speak during the eight-hour debate, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may also express her views on the proposed legislation.

Standoff to End, Congress to Participate in Debate

With a standoff in the Lok Sabha likely to be broken on Tuesday, Congress would take part in the discussion on 'Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026' and party leader Rahul Gandhi is slated to express his views, sources said, noting that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may also speak during the debate.

They said eight hours have been allotted to the discussion. The sources said that the final strategy of the Opposition will be finalised in the floor leaders' meeting to be held on Tuesday Morning in Parliament.

Speaker's Initiative Breaks Deadlock

The deadlock in Parliament over the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, is expected to be resolved as all major political parties have agreed to commence a discussion on Tuesday, sources said on Monday. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have seen repeated disruptions since the start of monsoon session of Parliament on July 20.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had offered a dedicated six-hour window for a comprehensive discussion on the Public Examinations Bill, stressing that a unified approach is essential to reform the country's competitive examination system. The initiative taken by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and the continuous dialogue maintained within the House have yielded positive results. As per sources, Om Birla engaged with the floor leaders of various political parties. Consequently, both the ruling party and the opposition reached a consensus to hold a detailed discussion on the bill on Tuesday.

About the Public Examinations Bill

The Bill, introduced in Lok Sabha in the backdrop of nationwide protests over the NEET-UG paper leak, aims to effectively curb paper leaks, cheating, organised examination mafias, and other unfair practices in public examinations. The Bill was introduced in the House by Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

Stricter Punishments Proposed

The punishment for individuals in the amendment Bill has been increased from upto five years to "five years but which may extend up to ten years," and a fine up to Rs 50 lakh. The minimum punishment for organised crime is proposed to be raised to seven years, replacing the minimum five years jail term in the existing law, and the fine is proposed to be raised up to Rs 10 crore. The amendment also provides for Special Fast Track Courts to try offences under the Act.

Government Urges Opposition to Join Discussion

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had also asked the opposition leaders to allow the discussion. He also said that more time for discussion can be allowed if the opposition demands. "All the members have come prepared (for the discussion). Several opposition members have also given the amendments and have come prepared. The Bill is significant for the students and youth. Congress and some of its allies are deliberately not allowing a discussion on the Bill. The Speaker has given six hours, if you want, we will give more time for discussion. Still, you are doing this, this is not good. If would tell Congress that their image has been spoilt, they should not do such things. All parties should discuss the Bill important for the youth," Rijiju said in the Lok Sabha. (ANI)