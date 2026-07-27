DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai slammed the TVK government's 'unfortunate move' on jobs for Karur stampede victims, accusing them of playing with emotions after the Madras High Court struck down the appointments as unconstitutional.

DMK criticises TVK government's 'unfortunate move'

DMK Spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai on Monday criticised the fallout following the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court striking down Government Orders (GOs) that granted compassionate appointments to the kin of victims of the Karur stampede. Addressing the judicial setback, Annadurai questioned the decision to offer employment promises without ensuring their legal sustainability, arguing that it was playing with the emotions of grieving families.

'Playing with emotions of victims'

Speaking with ANI, Annadurai stated that offering government jobs only to have them revoked due to legal consequences inflicts further trauma on families who have already lost loved ones. He raised concerns over why such executive decisions were announced without evaluating how they would stand up under judicial scrutiny in court. "It's a very unfortunate move by the TVK government. I don't know how long they're going to play with the emotions of the people of the Karur stampede. They've already lost their loved ones. I don't know why they want to play these kinds of tricks on these people who are already emotionally disabled. Now you give them the carrot of a government job that is to be now yanked by legal consequences. If you are not sure of legal consequences, if you are not aware of how this will pan out in a court, why do you take this decision at all?" he said.

Spokesperson demands equal treatment

Echoing observations made by the High Court, the spokesperson highlighted other state tragedies, such as the ammonia gas leak that resulted in 18 deaths, where victims were not offered government jobs, asserting that all citizens affected by tragedies should be treated on an equal footing. "There are several other victims of several other tragedies in the state of Tamil Nadu. And that is what the court has pointed out too, that look at the ammonia gas leak; 18 people have died. People are dying almost regularly. Why no government jobs for them? If you are placing the citizens of this state based on the tragedy of losing lives, then everybody should be placed on the same footing, " he added.

High Court strikes down job orders as unconstitutional

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday struck down the C Joseph Vijay-led Tamil Nadu government's Government Orders (GOs) granting compassionate appointments to the kin of victims of the Karur stampede. The court said that it violates Article 14 (Right to Equality) and Article 16 (Equality of Opportunity in Government Employment) of the Constitution. The court made the observations in a PIL challenging the decision of the newly formed government, headed by CM Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party.

Background of Karur Stampede

Karur stampede took place during a rally of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief and actor Vijay on September 27, 2025, leaving 41 people dead and several others injured. Earlier this month onJuly 10, Chief Minister Vijay visited Karur and participated in a series of government and party programmes, including the distribution of compassionate government job appointment orders to 32 legal heirs of of victims who lost their lives in the Karur stampede. (ANI)