Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge attacked the Modi govt over police action on NEET protestors, alleging threats and detentions. He demanded a statement from Amit Shah and an apology from PM Modi, questioning inaction on preventing paper leaks.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday stepped up his attack on the Modi government over the police action against protestors and took a dig at it over recent announcements in the wake of the agitation, saying people are asking what happened to the steps taken earlier. He said Home Minister Amit Shah will have to make a statement on the police action on protesters and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have to seek apology.

'Hallmark of a frightened dictator'

In a post on X, Kharge alleged that the people who participated in the protests against NEET-UG paper leak were receiving threats and were "forcibly detained" in West Bengal and Bihar. "Today's youth are not intimidated by the threats from the Modi government. Those young people who participated in the protests are receiving threats. In West Bengal and Bihar, numerous youths have been forcibly detained. First, the youths were beaten with batons and pellet guns, and now that the protests have ended, even their social media accounts are being scrutinised. This is the hallmark of a frightened dictator." "The youth of the country are asking questions - 766 days ago, what happened to the recommendations of the Dr Radhakrishnan Committee formed to address issues in the education sector and prevent paper leaks? 895 days ago, a law was passed to prevent paper leaks--why have so many leaks occurred since then? For 647 days, why was no full-time director appointed for the NTA? Amit Shah will have to make a statement, and Modi ji will have to apologise," he added.

Police Action in Bihar

The Opposition has cornered the government over police action in Siwan, Bihar. Police maintained that a constable fired four rounds into the air after being surrounded by bandh supporters. Constable Abhishek Kumar was suspended, and departmental proceedings had been initiated against him.

The district administration clarified that the constable was part of a District Intelligence Unit (DIU) team passing through JP Chowk to investigate a separate murder case when he became trapped in a protest crowd. Caught in the commotion, he discharged four rounds into the air using an AK-47 assault rifle, an action the DM explicitly stated was unauthorised and inappropriate for public crowd-handling settings. (ANI)