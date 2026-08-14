A Delhi court allowed the CBI to conduct further investigation in the NEET UG Paper leak case. The probe will focus on new digital evidence and other conspirators, beyond the 13 accused against whom a charge sheet has already been filed.

The Special Fast Track Court at Rouse Avenue court complex on Friday allowed the application filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct further investigation in respect of new evidence that surfaced during the investigation. The CBI sought permission to keep open the investigation into other conspirators in the NEET UG Paper leak case, other than 13 accused persons against whom a charge sheet has already been filed.

The application filed by CBI had sought further investigation/to place on record and file additional evidence/documents obtained during such investigation. Special Judge Ajay Gupta allowed the application of the CBI and said that it is well settled law that further investigation can be carried out even after commencement of trial.

Court Cites Legal Precedent in Order

The court referred to the Judgement of the Apex Court in the matter of Hasanbhai Valibhai Qureshi vs State Of Gujarat and Ors. in this regard. The investigating agency has the statutory right to carry out further investigation. The court also said, "The accused does not have any right to interfere in the further investigation and also in the manner in which the further investigation to be carried out by the CBI."

"It is clear from the record of the present case that the CBI has sought the permission for further investigation in the charge-sheet itself and besides that they have also filed the present application for this purpose," Special Judge said in the order passed on August 14.

The court allowed the application, ordering, "Keeping in view of the aforesaid discussions, the application filed by CBI seeking permission to further investigate the matter is allowed. CBI is permitted to carry out further investigation in regard to the digital evidence/data and also in regard to the role of other conspirator(s). CBI is permitted to file the entire additional evidence alongwith the supplementary charge-sheet."

CBI's Submission on Evidence

Senior Public Prosecutor (Sr. PP) V K Pathak and Public Prosecutor Arjun Anand appeared for the CBI, and it was stated that in the instant case, a charge-sheet against thirteen accused persons has been filed on 28.07.2026 with a request that further investigation may be kept open against other conspirators under section 193(9) of BNSS.

It was further stated that CBI had mentioned 43 articles, which had been forwarded to CFSL through 15 forwarding letters, out of which four reports have been filed alongwith the charge-sheet and subsequently, seven reports have been received; however, four reports are still awaited, and the same shall be filed on receipt from the CFSL.

The CBI further stated that after analysing such CFSL reports, certain digital evidence/data has surfaced from the digital devices due to which it has become necessary to obtain further expert opinions.

It was also stated that some more digital devices, seized during investigation, are being sent to CFSL, reports of which shall be filed, as and when received.

The CBI said that further investigation with regard to the involvement of other conspirators is continuing and upon completion of the same, a supplementary charge-sheet shall be filed.

Defence Opposes Application

On the other hand, the application was strongly opposed by Advocate Hemant Shah alongwith Karan Mann, Vishal Mann, counsel for accused Prahlad Vithalrao Kulkarni, on the ground that though the investigating agency has prayed in their application that they may be permitted to place on record the additional evidence, however, no such evidence/additional evidence has been filed alongwith the present application.

It was also argued that the CBI had made an attempt to keep the investigation open without seeking leave of this Court, which is required in view of the Judgement of the Supreme Court.

It was submitted that the charge-sheet was filed on July 29, 2026; however, no order has been passed by the Court regarding the further investigation. Thus, the same renders the collection of evidence without following the due process of law.