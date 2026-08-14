As part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, Anand district organised a grand Tiranga Yatra. Led by Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi, over 10,000 people participated, filling the city with patriotic spirit from Shastri Maidan to Anand Town Hall.

As part of the 80th Independence Day celebrations, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is being celebrated across the country with great enthusiasm. Under the campaign, the Anand District Administration and Karamsad-Anand Municipal Corporation jointly organised a grand Tiranga Yatra. According to an official release from Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the Yatra began from the historic Shastri Maidan in Vallabh Vidyanagar, with Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, other Ministers, and more than 10,000 citizens and youth participating with the National Flag. The large gathering on Vidyanagar Road filled the city of Anand with patriotic spirit.

Dignitaries Flag Off Grand Yatra

The grand Tiranga Yatra was flagged off by Sanghavi, Ministers Raman Solanki, Kamlesh Patel and Sanjaysinh Mahida, MP Mitesh Patel, MLAs Yogesh Patel, Chirag Patel, Vipul Patel and Harshad Parmar, along with prominent leader Sanjay Patel. On the occasion, Deputy CM congratulated the citizens of Anand district and extended his heartfelt greetings for their enthusiastic participation in the grand celebration of patriotism.

The Tiranga Yatra began at Shastri Maidan in Vallabh Vidyanagar and passed through Vidyanagar Shaheed Chowk and Bhai Kaka Statue before proceeding along Vidyanagar Road and concluding at Anand Town Hall. More than 10,000 people participated in the Yatra with great enthusiasm, filling the entire route with patriotic spirit.

Anand-Vidyanagar Road came alive with patriotic spirit during the Tiranga Yatra organised as part of the Independence Day celebrations, with the entire area reflecting the colours of the Tricolour. Students in special attire also participated in the Yatra with great enthusiasm, a release said.

City Adorned in Patriotic Hues

Karamsad-Anand Municipal Corporation installed the National Flag on buildings along both sides of Vidyanagar Road. Series lights and decorative lighting were also installed on the poles along the road, adding to the patriotic atmosphere.

The colourful decorations and display of National Flags transformed Anand-Vidyanagar Road into a vibrant Tricolour setting and filled citizens with a strong sense of national pride. At the beginning of the programme, students in special attire presented a patriotic dance performance. The programme organised under the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign witnessed a unique confluence of patriotic spirit.

Mass Participation from All Sections of Society

At the beginning of the Tiranga rally, motorcycle-borne police personnel carrying the Tricolour, mounted police, police band, young sportspersons, NCC cadets, NCC Gujarat Battalion, NCC Girls Battalion, sportspersons, brave police personnel, Home Guards, women police constables, TRB personnel, Gram Rakshak Dal personnel, students from various schools and colleges, elected representatives, officials and citizens participated in large numbers, a release further said.

All senior officials and elected representatives set aside their official positions and joined the procession alongside citizens, carrying the Tricolour with pride. Symbolising patriotism, unity and brotherhood, the Tiranga Yatra marked a memorable moment in Anand's history.

People from all sections of society, from students to senior citizens, participated by waving the Tricolour and raising slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram". The Yatra filled Anand with national pride and further strengthened the feeling of patriotism among citizens. The Tiranga Yatra commenced from Shastri Maidan in Vallabh Vidyanagar and concluded at Anand Town Hall. (ANI)