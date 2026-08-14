The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has appointed three IRS officers—Sunil Kumar Singh, Pallavi Agarwal, and Vatsalaa Jha—as new Members of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the apex body for direct tax administration in India.

New Members Appointed Sunil Kumar Singh, an IRS officer of the 1991 batch (IT:91048), currently serving as Director General of Income Tax (Investigation), Ahmedabad, has been appointed Member.Pallavi Agarwal, also of the 1991 batch, presently Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (Exemptions), Delhi, has been named Member against a vacancy dated April 1, 2026.Vatsalaa Jha, a 1992-batch officer who currently heads the Directorate General of Income Tax (Investigation) for the North West Region in Chandigarh, has been appointed Member. Strengthening Tax Administration The CBDT functions under the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, and oversees the administration of direct tax laws through the Income Tax Department across the country.With these appointments, the Board's leadership will be strengthened as it takes up posts left vacant through 2026. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has cleared the appointment of three IRS officers as Members of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the apex body governing direct tax administration in India, according to an order issued by the Department of Personnel & Training on Thursday.Sunil Kumar Singh, an IRS officer of the 1991 batch (IT:91048), currently serving as Director General of Income Tax (Investigation), Ahmedabad, has been appointed Member.Pallavi Agarwal, also of the 1991 batch, presently Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (Exemptions), Delhi, has been named Member against a vacancy dated April 1, 2026.Vatsalaa Jha, a 1992-batch officer who currently heads the Directorate General of Income Tax (Investigation) for the North West Region in Chandigarh, has been appointed Member.The CBDT functions under the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, and oversees the administration of direct tax laws through the Income Tax Department across the country.With these appointments, the Board's leadership will be strengthened as it takes up posts left vacant through 2026. (ANI)