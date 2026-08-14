Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary extended greetings on the 80th Independence Day, paying tribute to freedom fighters. He also flagged off a Tiranga rally and participated in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, urging citizens to take part.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Friday extended his heartfelt greetings and wishes to the people of the state and the country on the eve of the 80th Independence Day.

Paying tribute to the brave citizens who took part in the freedom struggle, the Chief Minister said that it was because of the courage, sacrifice, and dedication of patriots that our country became independent on August 15, 1947, according to a release from the CM's office.

"We offer our respectful tributes to all those freedom fighters who laid down their lives in the fight for independence. Their high ideals remain a source of inspiration for all of us even today," the CMO said.

The Chief Minister urged the people of the state and the country to maintain an atmosphere of mutual brotherhood, harmony, goodwill, and tolerance.

"To preserve the independence of the country, let us all resolve today to maintain our unity and integrity, and take the country to new heights of progress, prosperity, and development. May we continue to make the nation's name shine across the world", the CM said.

CM participates in 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary today also flagged off a Tiranga rally and participated in the Tiranga Yatra in Haveli Kharagpur as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

During the event, Choudhary paid a floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar at Ambedkar Chowk, Haveli Kharagpur.

Earlier in the day, CM Choudhary also hoisted the Tricolour at his official residence as part of the campaign.

Sharing a post on X, Choudhary said, " In response to the call by the Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, the national flag was hoisted at the public servant's residence to pay tribute to the immortal martyrs of the freedom struggle."

"Urging people to participate in the campaign, he further said, "Let us all hoist the Tricolour at our homes and become part of this grand campaign of patriotism. Share your photo with the Tricolour on social media with #HarGharTiranga and take this campaign of public participation to every individual. Jai Hind!" (ANI)